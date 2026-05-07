Coker and Corvettes at Carlisle plan an epic tour

Chattanooga, TN – Coker Group, parent company of Coker Tire, Zip Products, Corvette Central, and The Great Race, announced a new week-long touring event geared toward Corvette enthusiasts. Participants will enjoy hundreds of miles of exciting roads and more than a dozen VIP experiences at private car collections, historic museums and more. This seven-day adventure kicks off on Saturday, August 22nd at Corvette Central’s headquarters in Sawyer, Michigan and sends participants on a journey through Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with a destination of Carlisle, Pennsylvania for the annual Corvettes at Carlisle, August 27-29 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

Participants will enjoy the largest Corvette gathering in the world from Thursday through the end of the event on Saturday afternoon. Event organizers have teamed up with Corvettes at Carlisle to provide a special parking area, as well as other fun activities throughout the event.

This event marks the first touring event for Coker Group, but it certainly isn’t the first automotive experience hosted by the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company. One example of a wildly successful Coker Group event is called the Great Race, which is a time, speed, endurance rally for vintage vehicles. The Great Race is a widely known event that covers a different route each year, and it carries an intense level of competition, as participants must drive a route with precise instructions, with intentions of matching a pre-determined time. The Corvette Tour, on the other hand, is a more laid-back approach, as there is no competition element, but participants can count on lots of great roads and hosted VIP experiences along the way.

The Ultimate Corvette Tour has an entry fee of $7,999, which covers one hotel room in each overnight city, organized meals for two, VIP access to private collections, behind the scenes museum experiences, and other unique automotive adventures along our route! It also covers entry into the Corvettes at Carlisle event, your hotel only a half-mile from the Fun Field, and participation in other special access events.

“We’re excited to welcome the Coker Group and their Ultimate Corvette Road Tour to Corvettes at Carlisle this summer,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Lance Miller. “Coker has been a friend and partner of Carlisle Events, showcasing their brand and products to our guests for decades,” continued Miller. “For our flagship car show, Corvettes at Carlisle, to be selected by them as the destination for this epic journey is a real honor and I’m looking forward to welcoming them to Carlisle in August. Safe travels!”

The registration process is simple, and the staff at Coker Group offer excellent hospitality to ensure a great experience for everyone involved. For more information on this event, visit www.cokertire.com/corvette-tour-2026 or email Coker Group’s Director of Events, Brad Phillips at brad.phillips@coker.com. Further, for a complete rundown of what Corvettes at Carlisle is all about, including guests, special displays, activities, and more, visit CarlisleEvents.com.

About Coker Group - Coker Group is comprised of Coker Tire Company, Corvette Central, Zip Products, Inc., Wheel Vintiques, Specialty Wheel, Roadster Wire Wheel, Universal Vintage Tire and Great Race, as well as German tire distributor MOR (Munchner Oldtimer Reifen). The group of companies has hundreds of years of combined manufacturing experience and serves the auto enthusiast market with product offerings that allow enthusiasts to accelerate their automotive passion.

About Carlisle Events - Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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