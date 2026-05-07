McPherson College’s Automotive Restoration program doubles its footprint

McPHERSON, KANSAS – At the 50th anniversary celebration of the Automotive Restoration program at McPherson College, Amanda Gutierrez, vice president for automotive restoration, announced plans to update and expand Templeton Hall, the program's home for the past 50 years.

"The next phase of Templeton Hall will allow us to better support the way students learn today and the way they will want to learn tomorrow," Gutierrez said. "It will create room for modern equipment, more creative lab experiences, expanded teaching spaces, and the continued growth of students interested in studying the automobile."

The renovation and expansion are funded in part by a generous multimillion-dollar gift from the Lucas Trust, which will help strengthen the program's long-term future and support facilities, tools, and learning environments for automotive restoration. Stan Lucas was a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur. In 1957, he started Lucas Automotive Engineering, which began by making steering wheels for early Fords and later expanded to manufacture hard-to-find tires for antique cars, serving a worldwide market. The company reflected both his enterprising spirit and passion for classic cars.

Amanda Gutierrez, vice president for automotive restoration, explains the new plans for Templeton Hall to visitors during the annual C.A.R.S. Club Motoring Festival at McPherson College. Courtesy of McPherson College

Gutierrez also announced a $16 million fundraising campaign for the project, with $10 million already committed. Over the next six months, the college will work with donors to raise an additional $6 million.

Plans for Templeton Hall will double the current square footage and include significantly more lab and office space, along with new areas for students to gather, a new entryway, and a showroom. Completion of the new facility is expected in early 2028.

Last year, the college announced the addition of a new bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. It recently announced hiring Michael Stichter, an automotive restoration alumnus and professional engineer, to lead the new program. The degree builds on the college's historic academic strengths in automotive restoration while responding to the local and regional workforce needs. As part of the Templeton Hall project, the former Hoffman Student Union will be remodeled to house the new engineering program.

"Our focus on automotive studies that includes new spaces, technology, and programs provides the foundation for the next chapter," said Michael Schneider, president of McPherson College. "This focus helps us imagine not only what we can teach, but how students can experience the automobile anew – as history, as design, engineering, craft, and as community."

About McPherson College - McPherson College's mission is to "develop whole persons through scholarship, participation, and service" within a career-focused liberal arts environment. In 2023, the college secured an unprecedented $1B commitment to its endowment, marking one of the largest single endowment commitments of any small liberal arts college in the U.S. Nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Money Magazine, and the Chronicle of Higher Education's "Great Colleges to Work For," McPherson College is renowned for its innovative programs. Its Automotive Restoration program, the first four-year degree program of its kind, made history when a student-restored Mercedes-Benz 300 S earned a class award at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance – the first time a student-restored car received such an honor at the prestigious Concours. Learn about all of its programs at www.mcpherson.edu.

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