Shelby American unleashes 810 angry horses with Anniversary Edition F-150 truck

LAS VEGAS , NV - A decade after the Ford Shelby F-150 truck was introduced by Shelby American , the company will celebrate with an 810+ horsepower 10th anniversary edition of the Ford F-150 pickup. The redesigned Shelby truck features more power, advanced King Shocks suspension, anniversary badges and a long list of customization options. Shelby Performance will begin production of the new Shelby F-150 during May 2026 at its state-of-the-art facility in Bristol, Indiana, with availability of the vehicle through a nationwide network of dealers.

“Demand for high performance trucks has skyrocketed over the past 10 years, which is why we continue to offer Shelby edition models based on the best light duty pickup in the world, the Ford F-150,” said Joe Conway , CEO of Shelby American. “We’re honoring our significant milestone with an exceptional Shelby edition truck that once again polishes the blue oval.”

Introduced in 2015 as a 2016 model year truck, the latest edition sets new industry standards.

Courtesy of Shelby American

“The Shelby version of the Ford F-150 builds upon a dynamic platform perfect for customization,” said Gary Patterson , President of Shelby American. “We started with a fresh Shelby build sheet to redesign the half-ton pickup with remarkable on and off-road capabilities, advanced technology and superior handling. The result is the amazing 2026 Ford Shelby F-150.”

The Shelby F-150 is based on the best-selling Ford F-150 with a 5.0-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission. It continues a reputation for strength, versatility and everyday practicality.

“The very first Shelby F-150 was hailed for its amazing prowess, setting new truck standards,” said Vince LaViolette , Shelby American Vice President of Operations. “That ‘trailblazing’ mentality drove us to exceed every performance metric we’ve ever offered in a Shelby F-150.”

The Shelby team carefully developed their anniversary edition of the 4-wheel drive vehicle with top suppliers in the industry. Starting with Ford’s proven 5.0L V8, the company added a carbon fiber intake tube to feed a Shelby engineered 810+ HP stage 2 supercharger that features a powder coated Ford Racing blue blower and intake manifold, as well as a performance air intake and high flow air filter. Other key elements include a performance aluminum heat exchanger, upgraded high performance fuel injectors and Ford performance spark plugs. Shelby-tuned BORLA Performance exhaust with custom exhaust tips round out the comprehensive performance enhancements.

All that power is transferred to various surfaces through a proprietary premium full suspension lift system that increases the ride height, delivers more travel and transforms how the truck responds. Shelby collaborated with King suspension, adding its Race Series 2.5 adjustable front coilovers with finned reservoirs and rear shocks, as well as rear traction bars. Baer oversized drilled and slotted brake rotors slow the big truck down. The Shelby F-150’s 22-inch alloy wheels wear BFG’s new 35-inch KO3 BFG tires.

The Shelby team attacked the vehicle’s styling with the same enthusiasm. From a new exclusive aluminum functional dual intake ram air hood to the DOT compliant grille and fenders, power deployable running boards and rock guards, the exterior is pure muscle. Custom touches abound including body color smooth fender flares, painted front bumper cover, painted replacement grille, painted front fender vents and tonneau cover, as well as Shelby full body Le Mans style stripes.

The ‘2026 Shelby F-150 also offers the longest list of personalization options in the truck’s storied history. Ten exterior and six stripe color options are available while 10th anniversary badges round out the package. The ability to match the Shelby grille lettering with the stripe color is new for 2026.

Shelby performance trucks are popular with enthusiasts for balancing performance with comfortable, handsome interiors. The Shelby F-150 off-road has exclusive full leather seat covers, digital gauges, custom carbon fiber accents, embroidered floor mats and billet racing pedals. Each comes with anniversary badges and a CSM serialized plate inside.

“The Shelby F-150 is the standard for performance excellence,” said Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of this icon by seriously amping up its capabilities and offering the most customizable Shelby F-150 in history. With only a small number of vehicles available for this model year, collectability is off the charts.”

The 2026 Shelby has an MSRP of $140,795, including a fully loaded Lariat 4x4, F-150 SuperCrew chassis with a 5.0 engine, which has an estimated MSRP of $77,170. The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty. The powertrain warranty from Ford Motor Company remains intact.

Only 600 of these refined light-duty trucks will be offered through select Shelby Performance Ford dealers across the United States; additional units will be available in North America. Production will be limited to maintain performance standards and exclusivity. Each will be documented in the official Shelby Registry, and the owner will become a member of T eam Shelby , the official enthusiast club. These trucks will also be listed in Black Book. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to shelby.com.

Check out the 2026 Shelby F-150 Truck Specifications

810+ HP Performance components:

Shelby engineered 810+ HP stage 2 supercharger

Carbon fiber intake tube, performance air intake with high flow air filter

Performance aluminum heat exchanger

Upgraded high performance fuel injectors

Baer oversized drilled/slotted performance rotors with red caliper covers and Shelby logo

Shelby tuned BORLA Performance exhaust with custom exhaust tips

Shelby proprietary premium full lift suspension with performance rear traction bars

KING Race Series 2.5 adjustable front coilovers and rear shocks

Exterior features:

35” *ALL NEW* KO3 BFG tires on 22” Shelby alloy wheels in black or chrome

Power deployable XL running boards with lights and rock guards

Custom painted front bumper cover, new grille, functional front fender vents and tonneau cover

Shelby aluminum functional dual intake ram air hood

Body color smooth fender flares with marker lights and Shelby rocker panel graphics

Shelby full body Le Mans style stripes

3D Shelby lettering on the bedsides and tailgate

Shelby BedRug liner

Exterior color options:

Agate Black

Antimatter Blue

Argon Blue

Avalanche Gray

Carbonized Gray Metallic

Iconic Silver

Oxford White

Marsh Gray

Ruby Red

Star White Metallic

Vinyl stripe color options:

Gloss Blue

Gloss Gray

Gloss Red

Gloss Silver

Gloss White

Matte Black

Interior Features

Exclusive Shelby designed top grain leather seat covers

Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque with engine bay plaque

10-year anniversary badges

Carbon fiber aesthetic interior trim

Billet racing pedals

Shelby embroidered carpet floor mats

Tinted windows (50 state legal)

About Shelby American, Inc. - Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company licenses the build of authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 streetcar, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby Super Snake, Super Snake-R, GT350, Shelby GT350/TA and SE post-title packages for the 2015-2026 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include a continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. More info at www.Shelby.com.

About Shelby Performance - Located in Bristol, Indiana, Shelby Performance is the official manufacturer of the Shelby truck lineup for 2026 and beyond. Built with the same spirit of American performance that made the Shelby name legendary, Shelby Performance produces high-performance Shelby trucks engineered for power, capability and distinctive styling. The company builds vehicles such as the Shelby F-150 Off-Road, Shelby F-150 Super Snake, Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport, Shelby Raptor, and Shelby F-250 Super Baja through its specialized production facility in Indiana.

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