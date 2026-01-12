America’s Transportation Experience’s William ‘Bill’ Smith Open House January 23rd

Hershey. PA - On Friday, January 23rd, celebrate with teh museum as they honor the legacy of Museum founding father William H. “Bill” Smith. His accomplishments, foresight, and dedication established the Museum as America’s Transportation Experience.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., receive FREE ADMISSION, tours, and birthday cake. Bill’s 1959 Chevrolet El Camino will be on display. Also, enjoy three featured exhibits: “Old School Rods and Customs,” “Mustang: Then & Now, “ and “Saab Showroom.” Also, from noon to 1 p.m., Museum Board President Hank Hallowell and Curator Stan Sipko will fire up the grills and prepare a FREE LUNCH for all guests (While supplies last).

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA

717-566-7100

https://atexpa.org/

