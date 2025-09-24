Bonhams|Cars to roll into Newport with a historic lineup for the Audrain Auction

Newport, Rhode Island – On October 3, Bonhams|Cars will return to Newport, Rhode Island for The Audrain Auction. Held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the annual sale is set to feature a distinctive and robust lineup of high-interest collectible vehicles.

2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ C Bonhams|Cars

Taking center stage in this year’s auction is the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe. Widely considered the fastest hyper sports car Bugatti has ever produced, this vehicle stands as a true testament to the brand’s engineering passion, technical expertise, and relentless pursuit of performance. As one of only 30 ever built and the final purely petrol-powered supercar from the Bugatti factory, this example marks just the second time a Super Sport 300+ has been publicly offered at auction in the U.S.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E EVO II, boasting remarkably low mileage of just 175 kilometers Bonhams|Cars

Another exciting vehicle on offer is the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E EVO II, boasting remarkably low mileage of just 175 kilometers. Delivered in original and highly desirable Blauschwarz Metallic, this car is one of just 502 examples built to meet DTM homologation requirements, underscoring its rarity and motorsport pedigree. Originally delivered to the Netherlands, it has since been part of several esteemed collections, including a prominent Mercedes collection in Germany and a respected Midwest U.S. collection.

1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Roi des Belges Tourer Bonhams|Cars

Also hitting the auction block, is the 1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Roi des Belges Tourer. This stunning 'parallel bonnet' Silver Ghost is one of the few surviving examples of the model that established Rolls-Royce as a household name. Restored to award-winning standards by marque experts, the car has earned top honors including Best Silver Ghost and Quietest Silver Ghost at the 2024 Rolls-Royce Owners Club National Meet and has claimed multiple Best of Show awards at the 2024 British Invasion, British Motorcars of New England, and the St. Michael Concours d'Elegance.

Additional highlights offered in the sale include:

A 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

1996 Porsche 911 Carrea RS

A 1965 Jaguar E-Type Coupe, Reimagined by Helm

1971 Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5

1963 Corvette Split Window Bonhams|Cars

Also offered in the sale is a collection of American classics from the esteemed collection of Bernard Fornas, former President and CEO of Cartier International and co-CEO of the Richemont Group. Each presented in exceptional, restored condition, the group features two Thunderbirds restored by Dallas-based marque expert Amos and Derek Minter: a 1956 Ford Thunderbird in Torch Red ) and a rare 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code, one of just 196 factory supercharged examples and 56 finished in Raven Black. Completing the line-up are two Chevrolets representing the golden age of American sports cars: a 1960 Corvette restored by Dutch specialist Roger Reijngoud and a 1963 Corvette Split Window Coupe.

About Bonhams|Cars: Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as the premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars hosts 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, The Quail on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Concours d'Elégance in Belgium. At Bonhams|Cars Online, we provide our clients with fast, expert, accurate and agile single-car auctions, 24/7. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, from vintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com.