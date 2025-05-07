Broad Arrow to offer up some of the finest pre-and post-war collector cars at inaugural Concorso d’EleganzaVilla d’Este Auction

1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

London, England - Broad Arrow Auctions to present some of the most desirable classic automobiles in today’s market at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on May 24-25, 2025. Set to be one of the highlights of the 2025 collector car auction calendar, Broad Arrow’s debut European sale features pre- and post-war rarities for road and track, perfectly matched to the curated selection of cars on view at the Concorso d’Eleganza itself.

As the official auction partner for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Broad Arrow is offering more than 70 of the world’s most collectible cars for sale on the shores of Lake Como, including the first ever public sale of the very first customer competition car created by Enzo Ferrari, the 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni, and the iconic, singular 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni and Falaschi.

The Talbot-Lago ‘Goutte d’Eau’ or Teardrop Coupé is not only one of the most beautiful automobiles of the 1930s era, but also one of the most evocative designs of all time. Its sensual teardrop shape elevates the model beyond an automobile to a true piece of art. One of the rarest examples of all is the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi, chassis no. 90034. Ordered new as a replacement for a Bugatti Type 50, this is the only Figoni et Falaschi Teardrop Coupé built on the T150 C Lago Spéciale chassis, making it a truly unique automobile.

Giuseppe (Joseph) Figoni was renowned for his designs for prestigious marques that included Alfa Romeo, Bugatti and Delahaye, but when he and his business partner Ovidio Falaschi turned their attention to Talbot-Lago, they created some of their finest work. One of only 16 models produced, chassis 90034 is the only T150 C and utilises the Jeancart theme of Design 9222, which means it has exposed wheels all round. It also benefits from 300mm of extra space in the wheelbase compared to Teardrop models on the T150 C-SS chassis, which allowed Figoni to create even more elegant lines and extend the delicately sloping tail.

Commissioned by German banker and gentleman racer Antoine Schumann, he requested a number of bespoke options. This included the rare Bleu ‘Tango’ Irisée Noire finish, a metallic dark blue with black tinge, Havana Tobacco Leather with matching wood, and free-standing headlights that provided better visibility in the dark. It has a full sliding sunroof, removable fenders, and Schumann also requested a chromed sweep spear on the side, a signature element of many Figoni designs.

Last sold at Pebble Beach Car Week in 2010 to its current owner, this incredibly special automobile has been part of a renowned collection on the US West Coast. Its provenance is extremely well documented and includes a class win at the 1948 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium and appearances at some of the world’s greatest concours events. This is a car like no other, unique in its design and legacy and deserving of the most discerning of collectors.

1949 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe by Dubos Frères Liberda Studio / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The Teardrop Coupé is joined by its rare descendant, a 1949 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe by Dubos Frères. Chassis no. T26GS110102 is one of just 32 short-wheelbase T26 Grand Sports built and the sole survivor of a mere two coupes built by Dubos Frères to this design. The T26 Grand Sport was a follow-up to the legendary pre-war T150 C-SS, but with a more powerful 4.5-liter twin cam engine. This car remains clothed in its original body and retains its matching-numbers chassis, engine, and transmission. The imposing car appeared in the 1949 Concours d'Elegance du Bois de Boulogne in Paris where it won a Grand Prix and was then imported to the United States in the early 1950s, owned by famous racing driver and car importer, Otto Zipper. Having been under the ownership of a well-known Talbot-Lago authority since 2009, this is a high-powered, big-displacement, true sports car in the classic sense of that term, ready to thrill its next passionate enthusiast.

1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni Ryan Merrill / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow is proud to present the first ever public sale of the Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni, chassis number 004 C. One of the first cars Enzo Ferrari ever produced and his first customer competition Ferrari, it encapsulated everything he wanted a Ferrari to be, forming the benchmark for all models that have emerged from Maranello since. Produced in 1948, 004 C was created to fulfil Ferrari’s ambitions on the track while also being the perfect car for road races or a sporting day out. Its V12 engine, created in collaboration with Gioacchino Colombo, is regarded as the “first true Ferrari engine”, reminiscent of many of the great V12s of the pre-war period.

It first went to South America where it proved highly competitive, before being returned to continue its racing success in Europe in such events as the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio. From 1965, this incredibly special Ferrari spent over 50 years in the hands of the Clark family in the United States, before joining a revered American Ferrari collection in 2015.

It has been meticulously maintained throughout its life and has appeared at many of the world’s greatest concours events. This unique Ferrari retains its original chassis, Ansaloni body and Tipo 166 V12 engine, all of which are extensively documented in the accompanying Ferrari Classiche Certification.

The presentation of this 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa in the Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction is a special moment for collectors worldwide, especially those with a passion for the works of Enzo Ferrari.

1939 Lagonda V12 Rapide James Young Drophead Coupe Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Lagonda produced 190 V12 models between 1938-1940, making any example highly collectible. Even rarer are the sporting Rapide versions, of which just 17 were manufactured. Then there is chassis no. 14107, a truly unique automobile with Drophead Coupé coachwork by the esteemed James Young. It is not only the beautiful coachwork that elevates this Lagonda above many others, because beneath its bonnet sits a rare Sanction IV engine, developed specifically to race at Le Mans.

This incredibly unique car spent its early years in the UK before being sold to a Lagonda V12 collector in Australia who held on to it for 58 years. In 2015 it found a new owner in New Zealand, who invested over $500,000 in a meticulous two-year restoration to prepare the car for Pebble Beach. It was money well spent, with the Rapide taking First in Class at the prestigious concours in 2018.

Subsequently sold to a collector in the UK, the car has returned to its country of origin and is now presented for sale at Villa Erba, undeniably as one of Lagonda’s finest ever creations.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS Tom Wood / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The Ferrari 275 GTS is a perfect example of the partnership between Pininfarina and Ferrari. Its beautiful design exudes luxury and the Grand Tourer lifestyle, while the Colombo-designed V12 beneath the bonnet delivers superb performance. The potential of this engine is well proven, having powered the 275 P and 250 LM to victory at Le Mans. In the 275 GTS it combines the ability to gallop to 97km/h in only 7.2 seconds with the ultimate in open-top luxury touring.

Only 200 versions of the 275 GTS were produced, and Broad Arrow is pleased to present this fine example finished in Rosso Rubino Chiaro with a Nero Franzi leather interior. Chassis number 07305 benefits from Ferrari Classiche certification and an extensive ownership report compiled by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini. It is an exceptional example of the 275 GTS that epitomises the beauty and excellence of a 1960s Ferrari open-top grand tourer.

1954 Siata 208S Motto Spider Dennis Noten / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Siata (Società Italiana Auto Trasformazioni Accessori), famously transformed from a tuning company specialising in Fiat automobiles to creating some of the most celebrated cars of the mid-20th Century. After Fiat’s 8V “Otto Vu” sports car was discontinued due to poor sales in Italy’s post-war economy, Fiat offered the remaining stock of 8V engines to Siata to power a car of their own design.

This gave birth to the Siata 208CS coupé and and its roadster sibling, the 208S. Designed by Giovanni Michelotti with bodywork crafted by Carrozzeria Motto, the result was one of the most beautiful creations of the 1950s. With its innovative Tipo 104 V8 engine, the 208 became a class winner at Le Mans and secured impressive results in the Mille Miglia.

Only 53 examples of the 208 were built, 35 of which were Spiders, with the car on offer, chassis no. BS 535, being the final example produced. It has benefitted from extensive restoration work throughout its life, including a $200,000 investment completed in 2007. It then went on to win Best in Class at The Amelia Island Concours, a feat it repeated in 2014. It was Best in Class at Pebble Beach in 2011 and in 2013 it won the prestigious Premio d’Onore award at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It therefore makes a triumphant return to the spectacular venue at Lake Como where this Siata 208S Motto Spider is presented as one of the finest Italian sports cars of its era.

1936 Maserati 6CM Factory Works Kevin Van Campenhout / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The Maserati 6CM is one of the most successful voiturette race cars of the prewar era. Only 33 examples were produced between 1936-1939, eleven of which were Maserati factory works entries. Chassis 1531 was the very first to be built and Broad Arrow is very proud to present it for auction. Victorious in the 1936 Nürburgring Internationales Eifelrennen with Count Carlo Felice “Didi” Trossi behind the wheel, this prime example of Maserati heritage was also raced by Pietro Dusio and Andrea Brezzi. Its original engine was replaced in 1939 by the supercharged 4CM 1,496cc engine from chassis 1554, which delivered more torque to give it a greater advantage on winding circuits.

Throughout its life, this accomplished Maserati has continued its racing success, ensuring that it remains a living piece of motorsport history. A regular at many historic races around the world, it remains competitive, with recent podium finishes at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. It is offered with current FIA/FIVA papers. This prestigious piece of Maserati racing history has been beautifully restored and meticulously maintained and boasts an extensive dossier of documentation detailing its ownership history, maintenance and its superb racing provenance.

The complete Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction digital catalogue is now available. Interested bidders are invited to learn more about all cars on offer, to register to bid, and to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at broadarrowauctions.com.

