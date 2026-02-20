EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
History comes to the Heritage Invitational

The Heritage Invitational at Ten Tenths Motor Club will showcase four extraordinary pre-war automobiles on April 9-11, 2026.

Old Cars Weekly
Heritage Invitational

CONCORD, NC — The golden age of motoring is rolling into the spotlight. The Heritage Invitational at Ten Tenths Motor Club will showcase four extraordinary pre-war automobiles that exemplify the ingenuity, craftsmanship and performance that defined the earliest era of automotive excellence in this year’s “Grand Classics” class on April 9-11, 2026. Among the more than 100 concours-caliber vehicles on display ranging from supercars to Japanese racing machines, a class of early 20th-century classics will pay tribute to the history of the automobile.

ON DISPLAY

  • 1918 Locomobile Model 38 displayed by the Savoy Automobile Museum
    The Locomobile Model 38 stands as one of America’s premier brass- and early-classic-era luxury automobiles. Built in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the Model 38 featured a large-displacement inline engine and was renowned for its precision manufacturing and high-quality coachwork. By 1918, Locomobile had established itself as a prestige marque, producing automobiles that rivaled Europe’s finest. The Model 38 reflects the industry’s early pursuit of engineering excellence and refined motoring comfort.
  • 1928 Bentley 6 ½ -Litre displayed by Paul Gould
    A symbol of British performance, the Bentley 6.5-Litre was developed under W.O. Bentley’s leadership and built to dominate endurance racing. Powered by a robust inline-six engine displacing 6.5 liters and featuring four valves per cylinder, the model earned fame at Le Mans in the late 1920s. Known for its advanced engineering and durability, the 6.5-Litre represents the height of interwar grand touring performance — where speed and stamina were engineered without compromise.
  • 1934 LaSalle Convertible Coupe displayed by the Stahls Motor and Music Experience
    Created by General Motors as a companion marque to Cadillac, LaSalle helped define American luxury in the Art Deco era. The 1934 Convertible Coupe featured streamlined styling and a smooth-running V-8 engine, reflecting Harley Earl’s early influence on automotive design at GM. The model embodies the transition from purely mechanical innovation to the marriage of engineering and aesthetic sophistication.
  • 1937 Packard Darrin Convertible Victoria displayed by Ralph Marano
    A rolling work of art, the Packard Darrin Convertible Victoria is widely regarded as one of the most elegant American cars of the Classic Era. Designed by Howard “Dutch” Darrin and built on a Packard chassis, its sweeping lines, low stance and custom coachwork redefined American luxury styling. Beneath the sculpted exterior sat Packard’s renowned straight-eight engine — a powerplant synonymous with smoothness and prestige. The 1937 Darrin represents the pinnacle of bespoke pre-war design and craftsmanship.

WHY IT MATTERS

Pre-war automobiles were laboratories of innovation. Multi-valve engines, advanced metallurgy, coach built bodies and endurance racing breakthroughs laid the groundwork for modern automotive engineering. These four vehicles illustrate how competition, craftsmanship and bold design converged to create machines that remain benchmarks nearly a century later.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT

The Heritage Invitational is more than a concours-style display — it’s a full-throttle celebration of racing heritage and refined hospitality.

Friday highlights include:

  • IROC Racing Exhibition — A nod to the International Race of Champions, bringing together skilled drivers in equally prepared cars for pure competition.
  • Vintage Indy Exhibition — Historic open-wheel machines that showcase the evolution of championship racing with Vintage Indy exhibitions.
  • Pro-Am Event — An elevated, high-energy pairing of accomplished drivers and distinguished guests in a competitive yet social format to support Speedway Children’s Charities.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy curated culinary offerings, premium hospitality experiences and access to Ten Tenths Motor Club’s world-class facilities — creating an atmosphere where serious collectors, motorsports enthusiasts and high-end clientele can connect.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

For event ticket information, schedules, featured vehicles, sponsorship opportunities and the latest updates, visit: www.heritageinvitational.com.

Heritage InvitationalPre-war cars
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
