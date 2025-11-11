Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals to celebrate Maserati’s 100th anniversary

Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – The Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals (IPN) returns to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds May 15-16, 2026, celebrating automotive culture from around the world. IPN weekend has grown to become one of the most diverse automotive events on the East Coast and continues to bring together more than 2,000 vehicles representing nearly a dozen countries and marques — from vintage European and Japanese classics to modern performance machines, unique specialty builds, and even some American muscle too.

Each year, enthusiasts of all ages converge on Carlisle to see, show, and celebrate the global automotive hobby. The showfield is parked by country of origin, brand, clubs and open fields giving guests the chance to experience an international showcase without ever leaving Carlisle. Featured areas highlight iconic brands such as Saab, Volvo, BMW, Honda, MG, Triumph, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Acura, and countless others. This includes rare and unique vehicles too. In fact, its commonplace to see something never seen before during the event.

2026 continues to showcase the best of the best, including featured vehicles from around the world within Building T AND a 100-year anniversary celebration of the Maserati. This century-in-the-making celebration welcomes an indoor display of cars, planned special guests, collectibles, and more. 2026 will also be the first of a planned annual display of super cars and exotics.

Beyond the expansive showfield and special displays, the weekend features two days of track action and wheels in motion activity. First, there’s drive-thru judging for those who opt for this path towards recognition. This allows participants to showcase their vehicles efficiently while maintaining the event’s signature quality and attention to detail. The crew from eJudged.com gives each ride a meticulous once over in advance of awards recognition on Saturday of the event.

Then, there’s non-stop action and energy with drifting exhibitions, autocross runs, and drift limbo — a test of skill, and driving precision. Attendees can also experience the rolling exhaust contest, low car limbo, and other interactive competitions that celebrate both the performance and personality of each build.

48 hours in Carlisle may not seem like a lot, but this celebration of community brings people together in a unique and exciting manner. From club gatherings across the grounds to the Friday club mixer, Saturday brew mixer, and more. Enthusiasts can explore one of the largest import-focused automotive flea markets, plus there’s a car corral in a new and improved location offering vehicles of all types for sale.

Gates open at 7 AM each day and kids 12 and under are admitted FREE. Complete details about the 2026 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals, including information on how to become a vendor, register for the Showfield, apply for display consideration, or simply purchase discounted spectator admission tickets can be found at CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

