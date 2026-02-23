Florida Brass: The Collection on Palmetto

Dave Doucette

Step into The Collection on Palmetto in Clearwater, Fla., and you’ll encounter one of the smallest pieces in the museum, a sculpture by Stanley Wanlass titled “Passing the Horse” that shows an early automobile cruising past riders on horseback. That sculpture sets the tone for the small-but-significant display of The Collection’s Brass Era automobiles, farm equipment and other industrial machinery that depict the rapid evolution of technology in the early 20th Century. The vehicles provide a glimpse of the emerging power sources — gas, steam and electric — that inventors were exploring to replace the four-legged horse.

The non-profit museum houses the personal vehicles of collector Marvin Feldman and his wife, Linda, who are avid enthusiasts and restorers of the era’s vehicles. According to museum Program Director Laura Merrill, the Feldmans began their collection with two Stanley steamers, one of which (a Model 64) was owned by Marvin’s father.

The outside of the beautiful The Collection on Palmetto in Clearwater, Fla. Dave Doucette

“Linda has said that to have a collection, you need at least three of something,” Laura says, “and thus their passion for collecting, restoring and sharing cars of the Brass Era was born.”

The display vehicles range from large — a 1928 Ahrens NS-4 Pumper fire truck that is powered by a 1,200-cid six-cylinder engine the produces 140 hp — to the small 1886 Benz Moterwagen that has a .75-hp, one-cylinder engine. In addition to the Brass Era collection, four newer vehicles belonging to the Feldmans are on display: an Allard roadster, a Jaguar XK-140, a Jaguar XKE and a Lamborghini.

Other Brass Era cars in the museum include a 1901 curved-dash Oldsmobile, a 1902 Locomobile Stanhope B, a 1906 White Steam Car, a 1910 Stanley Model 70 and a 1914 Ford Model T. A story board for each car explains its significance, as well as detail about the car’s history, ownership and more.

Many of the vehicles are in operating condition and are often driven on the museum property or at off-site antique vehicle events. Staff experts and other specialists maintain the century-old cars.

1914 FIAT Tipo 55 was built in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Dave Doucette

The five-acre landscaped property includes a turtle-filled pond, a picnic area and a 1/8-scale railway and small train that is popular with children. Large examples of steam-powered industrial and farm equipment are displayed outside.

While the cars are the stars, the five-year-old museum offers a variety of educational opportunities, with an emphasis on exposing students to automotive and engineering history. In addition to tour group presentations for all ages, the emphasis on providing hands-on educational programs that meet the state standards for science and social studies is critical for the museum.

“Students from around Tampa Bay absolutely love the experience,” Laura says. “Many of our groups return year after year, and teachers are every bit as enthusiastic as students and parents who attend.”

What’s on the agenda for the museum in its second five years? Continuing to expand the educational programs is a primary goal. Adding to the vehicle collection on display? That’s up to the Feldman family and the board of directors.

“We’re so well received in the community, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Laura says.

The collection is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission cost ranges from $10-$15.

The Collection on Palmetto

2116 Palmetto Street

Clearwater, FL 33765

PH: 727-953-8356

collectiononpalmetto.com

There are four postwar cars at The Collection on Palmetto. Its 1952 Allard J2X was built in England with an American Cadillac V-8 engine. Dave Doucette

The J2X’s Cadillac engine displaces 331 cubic inches, and with its six Stromberg 97 carburetors, has 255 hp. Dave Doucette

The collection’s 1928 Ahrens Fox NS-4 pumper was restored in 2015 and has a six-cylinder engine rated at 140 hp. It originally served the East Providence Rhode Island Fire Station One.The collection’s 1928 Ahrens Fox NS-4 pumper was restored in 2015 and has a six-cylinder engine rated at 140 hp. It originally served the East Providence Rhode Island Fire Station One. Dave Doucette

1906 White steam car has a vertically mounted two-cylinder steam engine good for 18 hp.

In 1911, White replaced steam cars with gas cars. This 1911 White Model GE-75 carries a four-cylinder gas engine rated at 40 hp.

The 1913 Pierce is also unusual among cars of its era for having nickel-plated brightwork rather than brass. Dave Doucette

The Collection’s 1913 Pierce-Arrow Model 48-B touring is unusual for Pierce-Arrow in that it has a wood-framed body with sheet metal panels, rather than Pierce’s typical cast-aluminum body construction. Dave Doucette

Long and relatively low 1913 Cole is powered by a 60-hp six-cylinder gas engine and has a 132-in. wheelbase chassis, and is further equipped with electric starting and lighting. Dave Doucette

1913 Cole’s dog bone-type Boyce MotoMeter. Dave Doucette

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.