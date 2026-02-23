Florida Brass: The Collection on Palmetto
Step into The Collection on Palmetto in Clearwater, Fla., and you’ll encounter one of the smallest pieces in the museum, a sculpture by Stanley Wanlass titled “Passing the Horse” that shows an early automobile cruising past riders on horseback. That sculpture sets the tone for the small-but-significant display of The Collection’s Brass Era automobiles, farm equipment and other industrial machinery that depict the rapid evolution of technology in the early 20th Century. The vehicles provide a glimpse of the emerging power sources — gas, steam and electric — that inventors were exploring to replace the four-legged horse.
The non-profit museum houses the personal vehicles of collector Marvin Feldman and his wife, Linda, who are avid enthusiasts and restorers of the era’s vehicles. According to museum Program Director Laura Merrill, the Feldmans began their collection with two Stanley steamers, one of which (a Model 64) was owned by Marvin’s father.
“Linda has said that to have a collection, you need at least three of something,” Laura says, “and thus their passion for collecting, restoring and sharing cars of the Brass Era was born.”
The display vehicles range from large — a 1928 Ahrens NS-4 Pumper fire truck that is powered by a 1,200-cid six-cylinder engine the produces 140 hp — to the small 1886 Benz Moterwagen that has a .75-hp, one-cylinder engine. In addition to the Brass Era collection, four newer vehicles belonging to the Feldmans are on display: an Allard roadster, a Jaguar XK-140, a Jaguar XKE and a Lamborghini.
Other Brass Era cars in the museum include a 1901 curved-dash Oldsmobile, a 1902 Locomobile Stanhope B, a 1906 White Steam Car, a 1910 Stanley Model 70 and a 1914 Ford Model T. A story board for each car explains its significance, as well as detail about the car’s history, ownership and more.
Many of the vehicles are in operating condition and are often driven on the museum property or at off-site antique vehicle events. Staff experts and other specialists maintain the century-old cars.
The five-acre landscaped property includes a turtle-filled pond, a picnic area and a 1/8-scale railway and small train that is popular with children. Large examples of steam-powered industrial and farm equipment are displayed outside.
While the cars are the stars, the five-year-old museum offers a variety of educational opportunities, with an emphasis on exposing students to automotive and engineering history. In addition to tour group presentations for all ages, the emphasis on providing hands-on educational programs that meet the state standards for science and social studies is critical for the museum.
“Students from around Tampa Bay absolutely love the experience,” Laura says. “Many of our groups return year after year, and teachers are every bit as enthusiastic as students and parents who attend.”
What’s on the agenda for the museum in its second five years? Continuing to expand the educational programs is a primary goal. Adding to the vehicle collection on display? That’s up to the Feldman family and the board of directors.
“We’re so well received in the community, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Laura says.
The collection is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission cost ranges from $10-$15.
