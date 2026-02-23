Show your T-Bird pride on May 17, 2026

Thunderbird Appreciation Day May 17, 2026

Thunderbird Appreciation Day was created as a simple idea: a day to get our Thunderbirds out where people can see them and enjoy them. It isn’t meant to be a formal car show, and it doesn’t require a big plan or an organized event. The goal is simply to drive your car somewhere visible and let it do what it was designed to do — be seen.

That might mean meeting a few friends for coffee, stopping at a local diner, cruising a favorite back road, or parking downtown where people are walking by. Some clubs may gather as a group, others may participate individually. However you choose to do it, the purpose is the same — to share the Thunderbird with the public and keep its presence alive in our communities.

If someone asks about your car, take a few minutes to tell its story. If a young person shows interest, let them sit in the driver’s seat and imagine what it was like when these cars were new. A small interaction can leave a lasting impression.

Your Thunderbird doesn’t need to be freshly restored or show-ready. It simply needs to be out. These cars were built to be driven and enjoyed, and Thunderbird Appreciation Day is a reminder of that.

Wherever you take it, consider sharing a photo so others can see how the day was celebrated across the country.

Most of all, have fun with your Thunderbird — now get your motor runnin’.

