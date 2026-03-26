Gilmore Car Museum adds to their ‘GM Motorama Marvels’ exhibit opening on April 11

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. - To help create the largest display of General Motors Motorama show cars ever assembled, concept car collector Joe Bortz says the automaker has pledged its 1938 Buick Y-Job for a one-year exhibition at the Gilmore Car Museum’s upcoming "GM Motorama Marvels from the Joe Bortz Collection” exhibit.

Harley Earl and the 1 Harley Earl in the 1938 Buick Y-Job. His grandson, Richard Earl, will present a lecture on April 11 upon the opening of the Gilmore Car Museum’s GM Motorama Marvels from the Joe Bortz Collection. Courtesy of Bortz Collection

Upon the opening of the exhibit on April 11 in Hickory Corners, GM's Y-Job show car/concept car will join eight of Bortz’s GM Motorama cars. Additionally, the National Automobile & Truck Museum (NATMUS) of Auburn, Ind., will display its GM Futurliner, which was originally displayed with concept cars at many Motorama stops. Bortz donated the Futurliner to NATMUS, which oversaw its restoration. NATMUS’ Futurliner will be displayed the opening weekend (April 11-12) of the Gilmore Car Museum’s Museum Motorama display, and Bortz said it’s expected to make a couple other short appearances at the Gilmore Car Museum this summer.

The Futurliner’s April 11-12 appearance at the Gilmore Car Museum’s exhibit opening will bring the total to 10 Motorama vehicles in one place — the most ever assembled together.

At the April 11 opening of the exhibit, Richard Earl, grandson of Harley Earl — who led the design and creation of the Motorama show cars — will present a lecture to museum visitors.

Learn more at www.gilmorecarmuseum.org

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