Bonhams|Cars has new home for Monterey Car Week Sale

Bonhams|Cars moves its Monterey Car Week sale to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Monterey, CA– Bonhams|Cars has signed a multi-year agreement with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to host its Monterey Car Week sale, extending an already existing 15-year partnership. The Bonhams|Cars sale will now play an integral part of the major Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The auction will take place on August 13, with the preview beginning during the pre-reunion race weekend that kicks off Monterey Car Week on August 11 –12.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of the most prestigious events of Monterey Car Week. Named the Motorsports Event of the Year at the 2025 International Historic Motoring Awards, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is one of the world’s most respected historic motorsport events, delivering significant economic and cultural impact to the Monterey Peninsula.

Bonhams|Cars’ move to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ushers in a new chapter for Monterey Car Week. The relocation brings the worlds of collecting and competition closer, giving collectors the rare opportunity to experience, acquire, and even race their historic automotive treasures at the legendary raceway. This extension of the Bonhams|Cars’ partnership with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, dating back to 2011, already supports the Drivers Lounge and other trackside activation.

Whitney Maxwell, Global Managing Director, at Bonhams|Cars, said: “I’m delighted to confirm the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as the new home for the Bonhams|Cars sale in Monterey Car Week. Monterey is one of our flagship global sales in the calendar and the location of the auction is hugely important. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is an outstanding venue that has seen significant investment in recent years and gives us almost limitless space to grow and develop our sale as the quality and volume of cars we consign for our Monterey Car Week sale develops”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bonhams|Cars as our official auction partner during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion,” continued Mel Harder, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Bonhams|Cars’ unparalleled heritage in the collector car market enhances the experience for our fans and participants, bringing world-class auctions to the iconic setting of Laguna Seca. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to celebrating automotive history and delivering exceptional experiences during one of the most anticipated weeks of the year - both here on the Monterey Peninsula and among automotive enthusiasts around the world.”

The move to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca marks the first new venue for the Bonhams|Cars Monterey Car Week auction in 29 years, having previously been hosted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley.

About Bonhams|Cars: Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterised by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as the premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as the 2023 Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the official auction partner of the Formula 1 Paddock Club™, Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, The Quail on the Monterey Peninsula in California, The Audrain Concours in Newport, Rhode Island and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. At Bonhams|Cars Online, formerly The Market by Bonhams, we provide our clients with fast, expert, accurate and agile single-car auctions, 24/7. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, from vintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

