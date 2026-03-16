Hollywood hits the Orlando Auto Museum: Leonardo DiCaprio’s screen-used car from One Battle After Another now on display

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hollywood handed out awards at the Oscars, the buzz surrounding the acclaimed Best Picture winning film One Battle After Another has grown, fans now have a chance to see a piece of the movie up close in Orlando. The Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Park announced the arrival of the screen-used 1993 Nissan Sentra driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film, now on public display.

Courtesy of Dezerland Park

The vehicle, recently acquired by Dezerland, played a memorable role in the film and was driven on screen by Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The car offers movie fans and car enthusiasts alike a unique opportunity to experience a tangible piece of the film.

“Film and automotive history often intersect in unforgettable ways, and this Nissan Sentra is a perfect example,” said Jaime Figueroa, general manager at Dezerland Park Orlando. “With the excitement surrounding One Battle After Another this awards season, we’re thrilled to bring a piece of that cinematic story to Orlando for fans to experience in person.”

While the Nissan Sentra may be an everyday vehicle, its role in the film transforms it into a cultural artifact — a car that helped carry the story on screen. Now preserved as part of the museum’s ever-expanding collection, the vehicle joins more than 2,500 vehicles housed at the Orlando Auto Museum, one of the largest private automobile collections in the world.

Courtesy of Dezerland Park

The museum has gained national attention for its eclectic collection of iconic and rare vehicles, including famous cars from television and film, celebrity-owned vehicles, and historically significant automobiles. The collection was recently ranked one of the top auto museums in the United States by Travel + Leisure, further cementing its reputation as a must-visit destination for automotive and pop culture fans.

With awards season in full swing and its win at the Oscars, the arrival of the One Battle After Another vehicle offers a timely opportunity for fans to connect with one of the year’s most talked-about films.

Visitors can now see the 1993 Nissan Sentra from One Battle After Another on display at the Orlando Auto Museum inside Dezerland Park Orlando.

About Dezerland Park: Dezerland Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction, featuring more than 850,000 square feet of family entertainment, dining and event space. Home to the Orlando Auto Museum and more than 12+ attractions, the property offers year-round experiences for guests of all ages, along with free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.

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