Hot Rod Power Tour open for registration

The HOT ROD Power Tour is heading to Route 66 in 2026, stopping at several cities along the legendary highway. Registration for the 2026 tour is open! 

LOS ANGELES — The HOT ROD Power Tour is heading to Route 66 in 2026, stopping at several cities along the legendary highway. Registration for the 2026 tour is open!  All event details and registration information is available now, visit hotrodpowertour.us.

The 32nd annual HOT ROD Power Tour will take place from June 8-12, 2026 and will hit five venues: Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL; Village of Rantoul in Rantoul, IL; World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO; Missouri State University in Springfield, MO; and Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, OK.

The HOT ROD Power Tour puts on display more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts and fans.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2026 SCHEDULE:

  • Kickoff / Day 1: June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
  • Day 2: June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL
  • Day 3: June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO
  • Day 4: June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO
  • Day 5: June 12 - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

For more information on HOT ROD Power Tour, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-power-tour

