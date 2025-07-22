Lambert Classic Car Collection: August 9th in Hebron, Nebraska

HEBRON, Neb. – Ask Darlene Lambert how long she was married to her late husband Roger and she’ll give a wink and say, “sixty years, eight days, six hours and five minutes.” The only things they loved as much as each other were family, the family business – Lambriar Kennels and Lambert Vet Supply – and their outstanding lifetime collection of beautiful, rare classic cars.

Now, the Roger and Darlene Lambert Classic Car Collection – 39 automobiles, nearly all of them lovingly restored to their original glory – will come up for bid on Saturday, August 9th, starting at 10am Central Time, online and live at the Stastny Community Center, located at 1350 Dove Road in Hebron. A preview will be held at the venue on Friday, August 9th, from 10-5pm.

“Roger and Darlene’s story is a love for each other and family, and to them, the cars were part of the family,” said Yvette VanDerBrink, whose Minnesota-based firm VanDerBrink Auctions is conducting the sale. “We encourage everyone to come to the auction in Nebraska or bid online. The Lamberts, like their dogs, want their cars to go to good homes. We hope to see you there.”

Darlene and Roger’s life began as neighbors. Darelene knew Roger as the young man next door with a DeSoto car he had restored. She was smitten, but their budding relationship was interrupted by the Korean War, as Roger went off to fight but the two kept in touch by writing each other letters. Roger came home with Darlene waiting, and the two got married in 1964.

At first Roger worked for Boeing in Wichita, then they moved back to Mahaska, Kansas, where together they started Lambriar Kennels and Lambert Vet Supply, brokering puppies of various breeds all over the world and building a reputation for excellent service and wonderful dogs. They helped set standards for kennels and various inspection programs and were widely respected in the industry.

With the success of the business, they were able to travel the world and that DeSoto started what was to become a top-shelf classic car collection. They went to auctions all over the U.S. and bought what they liked.

They say every dog has its day, and when Darlene and Roger saw a car they liked, it was its day and they bought it. It was hard to go to an auction and turn down a car that was begging to come home with them. They simply refused to be outbid. They bought Cadillacs, Imperials, Chevys, Fords and more. There wasn’t a car they didn’t like.

Eventually, Roger began to have health issues. Darlene knew something wasn't right. They still attended auctions, but now, because family was so important to them, they brought along each of their children and grandchildren and together they picked out a car. Sadly, Roger passed away from leukemia, and Darlene made the heart-heavy decision to part with the car collection so others could enjoy what she and Roger loved and spent so many years building.

2004 bright yellow Chevrolet SSR pickup with only has 9,247 miles, runs and drives, black bucket seats and console,

power steering, brakes, electric windows and locks, 5.3L V8 engine. VanDerBrink Auctions

1979 Chevrolet Corvette having custom paint with under-the-hood eagle painted picture, runs and drives and sounds awesome,

powered by a 350 V8 with lots of extras, shows 61,656 miles. VanDerBrink Auctions

1965 Impala SS: Restored maroon 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS, runs and drives, rally rims, powered by a 396 V8 with 4bbl carb,

4-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter. Odometer shows 100,995 miles.

VanDerBrink Auctions

Chevrolets in the auction will include a beautiful 1965 Impala SS 2-door hardtop with a 396 c.i. engine and 4-speed manual transmission; a 1979 Corvette with custom paint and a 350 c.i. V8 engine; a gorgeous 2004 yellow SSR pickup, loaded; a 1966 Corvair Monza convertible; a 2000 Tracker; and a 1959 Belair 4-door sedan.

1965 Mustang: 1965 red Ford Mustang, runs and drives, powered by a V8 with 3speed on the console shift,

the odometer shows 46,634 miles, black bucket seats, white headliner. AM radio, manual windows.

VanDerBrink Auctions

1949 Ford F1 pickup: 1949 cherry red Ford F1 pickup. Roger’s favorite! Powered by an FH V8 engine with manual transmission.

Odometer shows 70,057. The interior is black bench and has a heater, AM radio. VanDerBrink Auctions

1958 Ford Fairlane: 1958 red and black Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner with a retractable hardtop, fully restored,

runs and drives, powered by an Interceptor 352 V8 engine with automatic transmission, 73,662 miles. VanDerBrink Auctions

Classic Fords will be plentiful, to include a 1965 Mustang coupe; a cherry red and frame-off restored 1949 F1 pickup; a 1958 Fairlane 500 Skyliner with a retractable hardtop; a 1957 Country Squire 4-door station wagon; a 1961 Galaxie 2-door hardtop; a 1966 Thunderbird 2-door hardtop; a 1964 Ford Thunderbird convertible; and a 1928 Model A rumble seat coupe.

1967 Lincoln Continental: Baby blue 1967 4-door Lincoln Continental convertible with suicide doors and white top,

powered by a 462 V8 engine with automatic transmission. The odometer shows 75,257 miles. VanDerBrink Auctions

The Ford Edsel and Lincoln brands will feature a 1959 Edsel convertible; a 1958 Edsel Corsair 4-door hardtop; a 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible; and a 1960 Lincoln Continental 4-door hardtop.

Rare 1960 yellow Plymouth Fury with white convertible top, runs and drives, 225 slant six cylinder motor,

automatic transmission, 121,102 miles on the odometer, AM radio and clock. VanDerBrink Auctions

1962 red Chrysler 300H 2-door hardtop, runs and drives, powered by a 413 Max Wedge motor with dual Carter Inline

AFB 4bbl carbs, with a torque flite push-button automatic transmission. VanDerBrink Auctions

Chrysler/Plymouth/Dodge fans will be treated to a 1962 Chrysler 300H; a 413 Max Wedge V8 with automatic transmission; a 1955 Chrysler Imperial 4-door sedan, a 331 HEMI; a 1949 Chrysler Windsor 4-door sedan; a 1958 Plymouth Savoy 2-door hardtop, a 1960 Plymouth Fury convertible; a 1953 Plymouth Cranbrook convertible; a 1959 Chrysler Imperial 4-door hardtop; and a 1950 Dodge Wayfare 2-door sedan.

1959 Fleetwood: Beautiful silver 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood 4-door hardtop, runs and drives, wide white wall tires,

V8 with automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, AC, 57,297 miles on the odometer. VanDerBrink Auctions

1956 Buick Roadmaster: 1956 blue and white Buick Roadmaster 4-door hardtop, restored and runs and drives,

has wire wheels, powered by a V8 with automatic transmission and the odometer shows 41,189 miles. VanDerBrink Auctions

Cadillacs will feature a 1991 Allanti roadster; a pink 1959 4-door hardtop Series 6200; a 1959 Fleetwood 4-door hardtop; a 1971 El Dorado convertible; and a 1967 De Ville convertible. Pontiac and Buick will be represented by a 1951 Pontiac 8 4-door sedan and a 1956 Buick Roadmaster 4-door hardtop.

Cars by other auto makers will include a 1950 Studebaker Champion coupe; a 1950 Packard 4-door sedan; a 1975 AMC Pacer project car; a 1968 Volkswagen convertible; a 1959 MG MGA roadster; and a 1960 Jaguar Mark IX.

