ACD Automobile Museum receives grant to offer access days for visitors with disabilities

New programs will help individuals with disabilities, and other sensory-related sensitivities experience the museum in a relaxed setting

(AUBURN, IN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum was recently awarded a $6,600 grant from AWS Foundation to be used to develop programming to increase museum accessibility for members of our community with special needs. Thanks to the generous support of AWS Foundation, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is unveiling two new Access Days where visitors of all ability levels can visit the museum and engage with new sensory-friendly programming. Access Days include additional staff and volunteers, access to sensory backpacks, a quiet space, and new hands-on activities. “Making sure that our museum can serve our entire community is our priority, and we are excited to offer this program free of charge for families and classrooms who may need that extra support. We’re opening the doors to anyone in the disability community to visit and tell us how we can be a resource for you,” says Education and Programs Manager, Elyse Faulkner.

Access Days will take place on Thursday, December 12th, 2019, and Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 from 9 AM-5 PM.

The cost of admission is free for members of the community with disabilities including their families and caregivers. pre-registration online is required. A link to the registration page can be found at https://automobilemuseum.org/events/museum-programs/access-days-2020. For questions regarding registration or any of the museum’s educational programming, please contact Elyse Faulkner at 260-925-1444 ext. 30 or efaulkner@automobilemuseum.org.

Founded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations in northeast Indiana working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life. For more information visit awsfoundation.org.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St. Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.