Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise at the ACD Automobile Museum

AUBURN – For the first time ever, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is offering the public the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience of riding in an historic Auburn or Cord automobile for Father’s Day during the “Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise” on June 16th, 1 PM – 4 PM.

The museum will offer the opportunity to engage visitors with a truly unique experience that brings the vehicles to life and to provide a unique way to discover automotive history and innovation first hand.

“As our mission states, the museum seeks to serve the public by engaging communities in enriched, educational, and fun experiences that have enduring impact on diverse audiences,” stated Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the museum. “We are excited to be able to offer for the first time a way to be a part of the museum, its collection, and the history we preserve by taking a cruise in one of the Auburn or Cord vehicles that showcase our history while creating unforgettable memories.”

Participants will be able to choose a ride in a 1931 Auburn 8-98 sedan, 1932 Auburn 8-100 cabriolet, 1935 Auburn 653 sedan, 1935 Auburn 851 sedan, or 1936 Cord 810 Beverly sedan for a suggested donation to the museum of $10.

The Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise will begin at the Education & Exhibit Plaza and will drop passengers off at the front doors of the museum after the ride and will be available from 1pm-4pm. Pre-registration is not required and rides are available on of first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss out on this fantastic Father’s Day special!

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! www.automobilemuseum.org