How to handle your fuel

MIAMI, OKLA. – Spring is here! With our desire to get outdoors again, comes the knowledge that most homeowners need to fuel up for springtime activities and chores.

Gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuel are all required for outdoor tasks like removing fallen tree limbs, boating, waking up your collector vehicles and power washing driveways.

Here are a few handy tips to keep you safe when dealing with fuel.

Dispose of Old Fuel

“The first thing people should do is safely dispose of any fuel they have left over in their containers from winter activities,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “Winter fuel is heavier, and a unique blend. Fuel available in the spring and summer months is different and should be used for lawn care and sporting equipment.

“One way to safely get rid of a winter mix of gasoline is to put it in your car with a funnel. This way, that small amount of remaining fuel will mix in with gasoline in your larger tank.”

While carefully disposing of old fuel, inspect your existing fuel containers for cracks and leaks. If you find signs of aging, invest in new fuel containers.

Do’s and Don’ts Fuel Usage Tips

To help get you ready for fuel-related tasks around the home, Marshall suggests reviewing safety videos onlinefor important tips.

“There are simple things people may not know about using fuel,” says Marshall. “For example, it’s necessary to let a hot motor, like a lawn mower or chain saw, cool down before refueling. This eliminates the risk that fuel is accidentally spilled on a hot surface. If this happens, the fuel or fumes could ignite and potentially explode.”

DO

Use fuel outside only, in well ventilated areas where you will not breathe in the fumes.

Remove fuel containers from vehicles before refilling.

Place containers on the ground a safe distance from a vehicle when refilling.

Touch the container with the gas dispenser nozzle before removing the container lid to ground the static electricity charge.

Keep the nozzle in contact with the container when filling it to prevent build up of a static charge.

Carefully wipe away any fuel spills, either during the filling of the container or when using the container.

Put only the proper fuel in the proper container. Universally, red containers are for gasoline, blue containers are for kerosene and yellow containers are for diesel.

Let a hot motor cool down before adding more fuel.

DO NOT

Siphon any type of fuel by mouth.

Allow children near fuel containers.

Store filled fuel containers in a vehicle or in living space, like a home or trailer.

Bring fuel containers near any open flames, whether it be pilot lights or stoves.

Bring, store or use fuel near any source of ignition.

Smoke when using fuel or when near a fuel container.

Remove or alter the flame mitigation device (FMD) inside the opening of the container.

Pour fuel directly onto or near a flame, coals or embers. Fuel should never be used to start or accelerate a fire.

Use any type of fuel to kill ant hills or bee hives.

Information courtesy of SCEPTER.