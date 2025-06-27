Fund the Firehouse with Carlisle Auctions this fall

Fund the Firehouse (FTF) is Set to take place during the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, October 2–3

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions has always been more than just a destination for classic and collector car enthusiasts—it's a trusted partner in giving back. Whether helping someone drive off in their dream car or rallying support for the community, Carlisle Auctions delivers results with heart. As the 2025 auction season kicks into high gear, plans are already in motion for the return of an impactful charitable initiative: Fund the Firehouse (FTF). Set to take place during the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, October 2–3 at the Carlisle Expo Center, FTF takes center stage on Thursday, October 2 at 10 AM—and it’s aiming even higher in its second year.

Fund the Firehouse features a special window during the auction where donated vehicles, memorabilia, and automobilia cross the block—all with 100% of the proceeds benefiting local fire departments. At its 2025 debut during the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, FTF raised $17,500 for Carlisle Fire & Rescue, helping support their mission to keep the community safe and ready to respond.

The giving didn’t stop at the auction. Carlisle Fire & Rescue was also on-site, popping popcorn for donations and "passing the boot" to collect additional support from generous attendees.

With the Fall Auction still a few months away, now is the perfect time to get involved. Carlisle Auctions is actively seeking vehicle donations, automobilia, or financial contributions. All donations are tax-deductible and directly benefit those who serve on the front lines of emergency response.

Even better, the FTF program is expanding. In addition to Carlisle Fire & Rescue, new beneficiary departments for 2025 include:

South Newton Township Fire Company (Walnut Bottom)

(Walnut Bottom) Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Company

Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company

Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Upper Allen Fire Department

Support the heroes you hope to never need—but are always grateful to have. To learn more about how you can support Fund the Firehouse—or to donate—visit CarlisleAuctions.com/community or call 717-960-6400.

