Rare Ferrari Berlinettas headline inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours auction

The stunning Pino Verde 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 set to star at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Zoute Concours Auction Dennis Noten / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

London, England - Broad Arrow Auctions announced that two very special Ferrari models are among the first to be consigned for its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on October 10th. The first is a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 with incredible provenance and one of just six to be delivered from the Maranello factory in stunning Verde Pino. The second is a rare and equally stunning 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi”, one of only two finished in Avorio (Ivory) from new.

These two Ferraris will feature in Broad Arrow’s new Zoute Concours Auction, which will be held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week in Belgium (October 8-12, 2025). The auction will take place on Friday October 10th at the beautiful Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, where the two Ferraris will be among 70 exceptional collector cars on offer.

“To have two iconic Ferrari berlinettas with such incredible provenance and rarity already consigned to our inaugural Zoute Concours Auction is very exciting,” says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. “The provenance, condition and especially the colour scheme of both the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 and the 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi” mean they hold an incredibly special place in the history of the Maranello marque and will attract a great deal of interest as particularly top-tier examples of each model.”

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is highly sought after by discerning collectors around the world and this 1967 model is one of a mere six finished in Verde Pino (Pine Green) from the factory, a significant factor in making it one of the most collectible of all. Just 330 “four-cams” were produced, and this Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers example boasts impeccable provenance. Wearing chassis number 10563, it has been meticulously cared for in world-renowned collections throughout its life. It benefits from having been refinished and retrimmed in its factory livery which includes lovely Arancio leather and it has been so well looked after that it has never required a full restoration, making it one of the most original examples available.

The Arancio leather interior of the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 to be offered at Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auctio Dennis Noten / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Its provenance is further exemplified by the fact that it has matching numbers throughout, including the four-cam V12 engine, gearbox and differential, confirmed by its Ferrari Classiche certification. This incredible example of Ferrari design and engineering features Marchal headlights, Borrani wire wheels and a Blaupunkt stereo. The car comes with its original leather pouch containing its books, immaculate toolkit and jack and, naturally, its Ferrari Classiche-issued ‘Red Book’.

The 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi” to be presented at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Zoute Concours Auction Dennis Noten / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona is one of the most collectible berlinettas in motoring history. Designed by Leonardo Fioravanti, its beautiful lines have proven to be timeless, ensuring its continued desirability among collectors around the world.

Chassis No. 13357 is one of approximately 400 ‘Plexi’ Daytonas, so-called for the Plexiglas that spanned the nose and covered the headlights. Legislation in the United States forced Ferrari to change this design to incorporate retractable headlights, making the ‘Plexi’ models extremely collectible today. Further adding to the rarity of this 1970 model is that it is one of only two finished in beautiful Avorio from the factory. Delivered new via Jacques Swaters' famous Garage Francorchamps in Brussels, Belgium, its original owner was the Belgian racing driver, Baron Hughes “Hugh” de Fierlant, who drove for the famous Écurie Francorchamps racing team and competed successfully in the 1000km of Spa-Francorchamps and seven editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This exceptional example has always remained in Belgium and its revered Colombo V12 still bears its engine number B 262. It has benefitted from a full professional restoration, including the interior, which is finished in the original factory specification of Beige Scuro leather with Nero inserts.

The Beige Scuro leather with Nero inserts interior of the 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi”

set to be offered at Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction Dennis Noten / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Ferrari Classiche certification was issued for the car in 2011 and with its ‘Plexi’ nose, extremely rare colour combination and matching numbers, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 stands out as a concours-worthy example of one of the most desirable grand tourers in Ferrari history.

Additional information on Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in consigning or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting sale.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with two new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix and Auto Zurich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

Zoute Grand Prix is a wondrous world of high-end lifestyle and art events, with cars as the centre of attention. The five-day festival is a gathering of passionate collectors, connoisseurs, and automotive aficionados who share a love for timeless cars and exclusivity. The event offers a diverse variety of rallies, GT tours, car and art exhibitions, and auctions. Alongside the most stunning classic and luxury cars, guests indulge in the finest gastronomy, with top chefs and premium dining experiences. Through every Zoute Grand Prix experience, guests enjoy world-class service and the warmest welcome in a setting of pure elegance. Learn more about Zoute Grand Prix at zoutegrandprix.be.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.