Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance to celebrate American racing history April 24-25

PHILADELPHIA – On April 24-25, the fourth annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will celebrate the greatest rivalry in car racing history that inspired the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari and Ford’s first victory over Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

Vintage Fords and Ferraris of the Sixties, representing that famous rivalry, are expected to participate.

On Saturday, April 25, nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK) and presenting sponsor Vermeil Wines, will stage the classic car “competition of elegance,” at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. A Preview Gala will be held the night before, on Friday, April 24.

The two-day event benefits the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in providing help and hope to children with rare genetic diagnoses and their families, and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the two most competitive marques in car racing history at this year’s Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance,” said Michael Tillson III, president and director of Cool Cars for Kids, Chief Judge of the Concours, and one of the country’s most highly regarded authorities on classic and sports automobiles. “Attendees of the Concours will not only have a chance to get an up-close look of these legendary rivals from the 1960s era, but also see other classic cars from the Simeone Collection.”

The 2020 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will showcase an invitation-only assembly of American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars. The day-long, fundraising event includes professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style. This year’s classes are: Ford, Ferrari, Open Cars, Closed Cars, Prewar Cars, Postwar Cars, Sports Cars, and Muscle Cars.

The day will also include family-friendly activities; celebrity guests, among whom will be Super Bowl-winning Coach Dick Vermeil; a Car Corral open for local car enthusiasts to exhibit their classic cars; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Museum collection, which includes a 1963 Ferrari 250P, a 1966 Ford GT40 MKII and 1967 Ford GT40 MKIV, all of which will be showcased at the concours.

Preview Gala

On Friday, April 24, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., the 2020 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Preview Gala will be held at the Simeone Museum. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, Concours preview, silent auction and celebrity keynote. Preview Gala individual tickets, $150, include admission to Saturday’s Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance; and tables for eight guests are available for $1000. All proceeds from the evening benefit CHOP.

Premier Concours Entries:

Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for the 2020 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. www.coolcarsforkids.org/2020-concours-delegance/premier-concours-registration/

Car Corral Registration:

Classic car enthusiasts and owners are invited to participate in this year’s Car Corral to be held on the grounds of the Simeone Museum. Individual Space, $50 (includes 2 tickets to the Concours). www.coolcarsforkids.org/2020-concours-delegance/car-corral-registration/

Tickets

Tickets to the two-day event Preview Gala and Concours can be purchased by visiting www.coolcarsforkids.org/buy-tickets/.

AT A GLANCE

WHAT: Fourth Annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance & Preview Gala

WHEN: Friday, April 24 (Preview Gala), and Saturday, April 25 (Concours), 2020

WHO: Families, classic car enthusiasts, collectors, racers, and one and all

WHERE: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Dr., Philadelphia, PA

TICKETS & INFO: www.coolcarsforkids.org

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with genetic conditions and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org