RM Sotheby’s relocates to the web for Monterey sale

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced August’s Online Only: SHIFT / Monterey sale. RM Sotheby’s will bring its Monterey sale to the auction house’s proprietary Online Only platform in light of ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Set for the original Monterey live auction week, Online Only: SHIFT/ Monterey will open for bidding on August 6, with lots closing August 13-15, and will present approximately 150 exceptional collector cars on rmsothebys.com—an offering of a caliber never before seen in an online sale.

The new format is backed by the RM Sotheby’s experience, harnessing the expert team of car specialists, start-to-finish concierge level of service, transparent research, and global network reaching collectors in more than 75 countries for which RM Sotheby’s is known—all via a secure, proprietary online platform. Additional digital components and new media formats will be implemented leading up to the auction to enhance the bidder experience, while RM Sotheby’s will also further utilize its numerous, secure global locations to physically showcase consignments for limited preview ahead of the sale.

“Our team has continually broken new ground in the collector car auction industry over our more than 40 years in business, and bringing our most significant sale of the year–Monterey–to our Online Only platform marks a new age for our team and for the industry,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “While we will certainly miss seeing our clients and friends at Monterey Car Week, we’re proud to be able to offer buyers and sellers an alternative solution to the challenges faced by our industry this year. Our Monterey auction has witnessed countless record-breaking sales of the world’s most important cars in the last three decades. We plan to continue this momentum with our Online Only Monterey sale, presenting some of the most significant and valuable cars ever offered in an online auction. Stay tuned for more as we continue to elevate the bidder experience on our Online Only platform, bringing more to the virtual auction room than ever before.”



Early car highlights and additional details for Online Only: SHIFT / Monterey, including bidder registration and bidding terms of business, will be announced in the coming weeks. Interested consignors are invited to contact an RM Sotheby’s car specialist to discuss entering their important car. Consignments are invited through July 13.

Additional information is available at rmsothebys.com.

