The $100,000 Hot Wheels

West Palm Beach, Florida – One of the rarest finds in toy collecting history was recently discovered by Joel Magee, considered “America’s Toy Scout.” A Mattel Hot Wheels Custom Camaro dating to 1968 and verified as the first Hong Kong enamel white example ever found was acquired by Magee. The Custom Camaro is believed to be the earliest Hot Wheels casting ever created by Mattel, and an enamel white prototype version of the Custom Camaro would be among the very earliest Hot Wheels toys ever built — if not the earliest. As one of the very first Hot Wheels cars, the enamel white Custom Camaro is considered one of the most desirable — if not the most desirable — Hot Wheels toys in the world. Found in a set of several other Hot Wheels cars, it wasn’t until Magee examined the collection and consulted a Hot Wheels expert that he was able to confirm that the enamel white Camaro was, in fact, the rarest of rare.

The Custom Camaro is one of the original 16 Hot Wheels models produced in Hong Kong and the United States by Mattel for 1968. What identifies the enamel white variant as a prototype is its paint. On every new Hot Wheels prototype casting, designers coated the pre-production die-cast metal body with white enamel to check for casting imperfections. Such white enamel prototype castings were never meant to be sold — versions of Hot Wheels cars destined for the public during this period were painted one of the famous Spectraflame metallic colors. Only a few enamel prototypes were mistakenly packaged and released to retailers. This car is extremely rare to find at all, let alone in good condition.

Other extremely rare and desirable Redline-era Hot Wheels cars are the “rear loading” Beach Bomb with surfboards poking out the back (also considered a prototype) and the Olds 442. Mint examples of the Hot Wheels Olds 442 model in the most desirable colors can fetch five figures. The prototype rear-loading Beach Bomb can fetch $100,000 or more.

“I’ve collected toys forever and this Hot Wheels Camaro is the Holy Grail of collectibles. I am beyond excited to have found it to add to my vast collection. This car is so extremely rare that there is only one known example, which is this one. Imagine something that originally sold for 59 cents now being worth upwards of $100,000! Wow! – Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout

Magee has made toys his life. As a regular on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars” and a frequent guest on local television and radio media across the country, Magee has earned the name “America’s Toy Scout.” Since he was a child, Magee has scoured flea markets and now the world for the rarest toys — Hot Wheels, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Barbie, Transformers, Disney, Monster toys, television related toys, Godzilla and more.

The rare Hot Wheels enamel white Custom Camaro will be added to Magee’s rare collection of toys and will tour with him throughout the country at upcoming toy fairs, media appearances and appraisal events.