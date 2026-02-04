Northwood University’s ‘Full Tank Automotive Camp’ registration is now open

Pictured: 2025 Full Tank Automotive Campers during a field trip to the Renaissance Center in Southeast Michigan Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. — Northwood University is planning for another unforgettable summer as registration opens for Full Tank Automotive Camp, an experience for high school students who are curious about the world of automotive careers.

Full Tank Automotive Camp utilizes hands-on learning, real industry insights, and good old-fashioned fun. The program rolls into Northwood’s campus in Midland, Michigan, from June 14–19, 2026. This five-day immersion invites students entering grades 9 through 12 to explore career pathways in design, engineering, marketing, sales, operations, and more.

“Full Tank is about putting students in the driver’s seat of their future,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs Northwood’s automotive marketing and management program. “Students don’t just learn about automotive careers — they experience them. By the end of the week, campers leave with new skills, new confidence, and a clearer picture of how their interests can turn into real-world opportunities.”

“Full Tank Automotive Camp registration opens as Northwood University students, faculty and staff are deeply involved with the National Automobile Dealers Association’s 2026 NADA Show — which is the automotive industry event of the year and one of the exciting experiential learning opportunities Northwood offers our automotive marketing and management students,” said Dr. Dave Oventhal, Division Chair for Northwood’s Center for Automotive & Mobility Studies. “Many of these students are integral in planning and executing Full Tank Automotive Camp.”

Throughout the week, Full Tank campers participate in interactive workshops, collaborate on creative projects, and take part in field trips that connect classroom concepts to the real automotive industry. The experience also includes fun evening activities, opportunities to build friendships, and a celebratory finale showcasing the campers’ accomplishments.

Full Tank Automotive Camp highlights include:

Hands-on workshops and team challenges inspired by real automotive careers

Field trips to the Automotive Hall of Fame and behind-the-scenes dealership tours

Fun pit stops, including a Great Lakes Loons game at Dow Diamond and evening recreational activities

Immersive networking opportunities withNorthwood faculty, current students, and industry professionals

A culminating celebration where campers show off their week’s achievements

Thanks to generous donor support, including a $100,000 sponsorship from General Motors, the cost of Full Tank Automotive Camp is significantly reduced from its full value, helping make the experience more accessible to students. A limited number of scholarships are also available.

Spots are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Register online at https://www.northwood.edu/full-tank-auto-camp/.

