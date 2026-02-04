EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Northwood University’s ‘Full Tank Automotive Camp’ registration is now open

Full Tank Automotive Camp utilizes hands-on learning, real industry insights, and good old-fashioned fun. The program rolls into Northwood’s campus in Midland, Michigan, from June 14–19, 2026.

Pictured: 2025 Full Tank Automotive Campers during a field trip to the Renaissance Center in Southeast Michigan Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. — Northwood University is planning for another unforgettable summer as registration opens for Full Tank Automotive Camp, an experience for high school students who are curious about the world of automotive careers.

Full Tank Automotive Camp utilizes hands-on learning, real industry insights, and good old-fashioned fun. The program rolls into Northwood’s campus in Midland, Michigan, from June 14–19, 2026. This five-day immersion invites students entering grades 9 through 12 to explore career pathways in design, engineering, marketing, sales, operations, and more.

“Full Tank is about putting students in the driver’s seat of their future,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs Northwood’s automotive marketing and management program. “Students don’t just learn about automotive careers — they experience them. By the end of the week, campers leave with new skills, new confidence, and a clearer picture of how their interests can turn into real-world opportunities.”

Full Tank Automotive Camp registration opens as Northwood University students, faculty and staff are deeply involved with the National Automobile Dealers Association’s 2026 NADA Show  — which is the automotive industry event of the year and one of the exciting experiential learning opportunities Northwood offers our automotive marketing and management students,” said Dr. Dave Oventhal, Division Chair for Northwood’s Center for Automotive & Mobility Studies. “Many of these students are integral in planning and executing Full Tank Automotive Camp.”

Throughout the week, Full Tank campers participate in interactive workshops, collaborate on creative projects, and take part in field trips that connect classroom concepts to the real automotive industry. The experience also includes fun evening activities, opportunities to build friendships, and a celebratory finale showcasing the campers’ accomplishments.

Full Tank Automotive Camp highlights include:

  • Hands-on workshops and team challenges inspired by real automotive careers
  • Field trips to the Automotive Hall of Fame and behind-the-scenes dealership tours
  • Fun pit stops, including a Great Lakes Loons game at Dow Diamond and evening recreational activities
  • Immersive networking opportunities withNorthwood faculty, current students, and industry professionals
  • A culminating celebration where campers show off their week’s achievements

Thanks to generous donor support, including a $100,000 sponsorship from General Motors, the cost of Full Tank Automotive Camp is significantly reduced from its full value, helping make the experience more accessible to students. A limited number of scholarships are also available.

Spots are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Register online at https://www.northwood.edu/full-tank-auto-camp/.

ABOUT NORTHWOOD UNIVERSITY
Northwood University develops free-enterprise leaders who drive global social and economic progress by promoting the importance of free enterprise, ethics, individual freedom, personal responsibility, rule of law, and earned success. Private, nonprofit, accredited, and guided by The Northwood Idea, Northwood University specializes in managerial and entrepreneurial education at a full-service, residential campus located in Midland, Michigan. Northwood Online is offered in multiple states and online for students with transfer credits and work experience who are looking to complete their undergraduate degree. The DeVos Graduate School of Management offers MBA and Master of Science degrees in Finance, Business Analytics, Human Resources, and Organizational Leadership with day, evening, and online delivery options. The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program is delivered online, with a differentiated focus on leadership and business analytics using both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. International education is offered through study abroad and at International Program Centers in Switzerland, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, Ghana, and France. Learn more about America's Free Enterprise University at www.northwood.edu.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Full Tank Automotive CampNorthwood University
Related Stories
Carroll Shelby Foundation to donate $125,000 to Klipton Youth Program for automotive technology education in South Africa
Old Car NewsCarroll Shelby Foundation to donate $125,000 to Klipton Youth Program for automotive technology education in South AfricaOld Cars Weekly
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site Presents: C. Harold Wills and the Wills Sainte Claire Story
Old Car NewsPackard Proving Grounds Historic Site Presents: C. Harold Wills and the Wills Sainte Claire StoryOld Cars Weekly
Chrysler built 55 Turbine Cars for 1963, and just 9 remain. Of those, only a few were left in running condition, including this example.
FeaturesCar of the Week: 1963 Chrysler Turbine CarAl Rogers
The Cadillac-powered Cheetah looks like a junkyard dog but runs like a scalded ape!
FeaturesThat other CheetahKen Gross
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 1, 2026, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 1, 2026, issue!Old Cars Weekly
Highlights of the Tommy Trabue Collection, Offered Entirely Without Reserve
Old Car NewsGooding Christie’s featuring Tommy Trabue Collection of mid-century Alfa Romeos and Porsches at Amelia Island auctionsOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest