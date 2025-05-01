Ruf CTR Yellowbird tops Broad Arrow’s $15.3 million Porsche Air|Water auction

The top-selling RUF CTR Yellowbird and Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach greet attendees at Broad Arrow's 2025 Porsche Air|Water Auction. Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Grosse Pointe, Michigan (April 29, 2025) - Broad Arrow Auctions saw strong results at its second annual Porsche Auction in partnership with Air|Water on April 26 at The Hangar at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, California. The all-Porsche auction totaled $15.3 million in sales, with 76 percent of all lots sold. A passion for Porsche drew thousands of attendees and bidders, as Broad Arrow Auctioneer Thomas Forrester conducted several bidding contests across the nearly four-hour sale.

Broad Arrow Auctions COO, Alain Squindo, and Broad Arrow Auctioneer, Thomas Forrester, take the sale at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Porsche Air|Water Auction. Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The top sale of the Porsche Air|Water Auction was an exceptional 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird, chassis no. 023, one of a mere 29 W09 Group C Turbo Ruf (CTR) Yellowbirds built and the singular example specified with a lightweight interior. As the fastest production car at the time of its introduction, the Yellowbird is equipped with a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with a RUF six-speed manual transmission producing 469 horsepower and capable of a 213-mph top speed. A truly important modern collector car, the RUF CTR Yellowbird saw strong bidding from the opening bid, eventually selling for a final $4,680,000.

The bustling crowd during Broad Arrow's 2025 Porsche Air|Water Auction in Costa Mesa, California. Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

“We had a fantastic weekend at Air|Water once again this year,” said Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and Vice-President of Private Sales for Broad Arrow following the auction. “There was strong attendance and bustling energy throughout the sale, and the results prove market demand for very special, exceedingly rare Porsches. The RUF CTR Yellowbird is a fantastic example of the ultimate collector car for a new generation, the 918 Spyder is the rarest of rare with the most desirable options available, and the 906 is an incredibly good-looking, pedigreed, and well-preserved competition car from a golden age of Porsche racing prototypes. We’re grateful to our bidders, consignors, and our partners at Air|Water, and we look forward to continuing to bring the best-of-the-best Porsches to market throughout the year.”

The top 10 cars sold at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Porsche Air|Water Auction point to collector passion across the full spectrum of Porsche lineage with representation from every decade from the 1960s through today. The 1966 Porsche 906, 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer, 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 X88, 1960 Porsche 356 B Super 90 Zagato Coupe "Sanction Lost", and the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster in Lava Orange all ignited spirited bidding contests between parties in the room and on the phones and internet.

The Porsche 906 shines on display at Broad Arrow’s Porsche Air|Water Auction preview on April 25. Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions Porsche Air|Water 2025 - Top 10 Sales

Lot 243 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird $4,680,000 Lot 225 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Martini Racing $2,590,000 Lot 232 1966 Porsche 906 $1,528,500 Lot 220 1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer $1,006,000 Lot 224 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 X88 $555,000 Lot 238 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster $461,500 Lot 217 2003 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Yankees - Orbit Racing $445,000 Lot 228 1960 Porsche 356 B Super 90 Zagato Coupe "Sanction Lost" $445,000 Lot 227 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera MFI Coupe $329,500 Lot 231 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster $282,750

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2025 Porsche Air|Water Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com.

The 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT, an early highlight for Broad Arrow’s 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction, on display at the Porsche Air|Water Auction. Robin Adams / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Upcoming Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions will continue its 2025 calendar with the Spring Memorabilia Online Auction, an outstanding sale of more than 130 lots of desirable motorsport memorabilia—offered entirely without reserve. The European-based online auction features iconic helmets, most of which have been used in Formula One by well-known drivers such as Mika Häkkinen, Jean Alesi, Charles Leclerc, and more. The sale also includes a Dario Franchitti racing kit and helmet that the champion driver is offering with all proceeds to benefit Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity. Bidding is now open until May 4 at broadarrowauctions.com.

On May 24-25, Broad Arrow will host its debut auction in Europe as the official auction house of the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The inaugural sale will present more than 70 of the hobby’s most desirable collector cars across all categories on the stunning shores of Lake Como, including a dedicated BMW-only sale on the evening of Saturday, May 24. Final headlining entries and the complete digital catalog for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction will be announced this week. Bidder registration and additional event details are available at broadarrowauctions.com.

From one Porsche to another, Broad Arrow also displayed an early highlight for its flagship annual Monterey Jet Center Auction at the Air|Water event this past weekend. An exceedingly rare lightweight 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT, chassis no. 100913, is set for the August 13-14 auction. Factory-built for competition use, the matching-numbers car retains its original factory-installed four-cam engine, its original numbered bodywork, and was factory-equipped with an alloy hood, engine lid, doors, and bumpers, bucket seats, and Plexiglas windows. Campaigned by “The Flying Dentist”, SCCA Champion Dr. Dick Thompson when new, the car won its class as a factory entry at the 1958 12 Hours of Sebring at the hands of “der Rennbaron” Huschke Von Hanstein and longtime factory racer Herbert Linge. Wearing a multi-award-winning restoration completed in 2021, the extensively documented artifact is offered with a copy of its factory Kardex and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity. Learn more about the Monterey Jet Center Auction, now inviting consignments, at broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include lots sold privately immediately following the auction.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.