Shelby GT350 Convertible returns for 2026, 60 years after introduction by Carroll Shelby

Shelby American

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Shelby GT350 has returned for 2026 with a new optional convertible, from Shelby American. The 810 horsepower* supercharged sports car will make its public debut at the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, along with other new Shelby vehicles.

“The 1965 Shelby GT350 was so popular that Carroll Shelby decided to build more for 1966, including fastbacks, a handful of convertibles and even a supercharged version,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Those cars became performance icons that are among the most coveted vehicles in the world. Sixty years later, the snake strikes again with both supercharged and convertible options available for the Shelby GT350.”

Shelby American reintroduced the Shelby GT350 fastback in January 2025. Unveiled on the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction block, the Shelby GT350 quickly became a topic of conversation worldwide.

“Demand was so strong worldwide for the Shelby GT350 that the car has returned for a second model year,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “Just as Carroll Shelby did in 1966, we carried over the proven formula that made the car such a strong performer the year before, but with more choices. Now enthusiasts can build their Shelby GT350 with a manual or automatic transmission as either a fastback or convertible. That means the 2026 model is the most powerful Shelby GT350 fastback and convertible in history.”

To create the latest version of the hallowed model, Shelby American collaborated with industry leaders such as Whipple, Borla and Michelin. It features a highly tuned and upgraded suspension, robust exhaust note, bolder styling and other elements. The 5.0L V8 powered car is offered in both 480 and 810* (supercharged) horsepower versions with a choice of manual or automatic transmission. The Shelby GT350 offers significant performance for its price; a nicely equipped supercharged fastback is $121,385, including the car, while the convertible is $127,884.

“Since it was unveiled in 1965, the Shelby GT350 has been powered by a variety of available V8 Ford engines over the years,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer. “The 810 horsepower V8 we use in 2026, along with the enhanced suspension, aerodynamic styling and other improvements make the car awesome to drive on a road trip, daily commute or the track.”

New for 2026 is the “Orange Fury” exterior color and return of the revered convertible option.

“My grandfather built a quartet of Shelby GT350 convertibles for 1966, each a different color,” said Aaron Shelby, board member of Carroll Shelby International. “Those cars became the stuff of legend. Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO, who owns one of the four, generously lent us his red 1966 Shelby GT350 convertible for the model’s public reintroduction. Only a small number of the 2026 convertibles will be built, making them extremely rare.”

Fewer than 1,000 Shelby GT350 street cars will be built for the 2026 model year. Production of street cars will begin in the second quarter of the year to be sold in the US through Shelby selected Ford dealers. A limited number of street cars will be built by Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally ranging from Europe to the Asia Pacific region.

Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry. The Shelby GT350 comes with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty; the powertrain warranty from Ford remains intact. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to shelby.com.

2026 Shelby GT350 Specifications*

Performance:

Optional 810 horsepower supercharger system​

Caster camber plates

Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust and tips​

Front and rear lowering springs​

Front and rear sway bars​

Short throw shifter (manual only)​

20" X 9.5" (front) 20" X 11" (rear) flow forged alloy wheels​

Shelby spec performance tires​

Interior:

All-leather seat recovers​

SHELBY shifter ball​ (manual only)

Embroidered floor mats​

Shelby door sill plates​

Serialized dash plaque​

Serialized engine plaque​

Engine cap set​

Puddle lamps (if equipped)​

Exterior:

Aluminum deep draw hood​ with center hood vent​

Upper grille​ and lower grille with brake ducts​

Outboard grilles​

3-piece lower front spiller​

Rear ducktail spoiler​

SHELBY badging​

GT350 Le Mans style striping

Deep tinted windows (per state regulations)​

OPTIONAL FEATURES

Carbon fiber rear pedestal wing

Convertible with light bar

Notes (subject to change):

Available in automatic or manual transmission fastback (coupe) or convertible.

* 810 HP using US 93 octane fuel (98 octane ratings in Europe and some other markets)

**Supercharger available for post-title sales only

About Shelby American, Inc. - Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 street car, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby GT, 1000, Super Snake, SE and GT350 post-title packages for the 2005 and newer Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit https://shelby.com.

