SPIRIT of ZORA ’57 FI Corvette and legendary Corvette Concept Cars & Racecars from GM’s Heritage Collection & the Revs Collection at the Saratoga Automobile Museum
The TEAM ZORA USA SPIRIT of ZORA ’57 Fuel Injection, 283 horsepower Corvette, replete with Sarasota Café Racers livery, is on display at the Saratoga (NY) Automobile Museum.
Team Zora - The TEAM ZORA USA (Michael Moss, Martyn Schorr, Ken Kayser & John Cutrone) SPIRIT of ZORA ’57 Fuel Injection, 283 horsepower Corvette, replete with Sarasota Café Racers livery, is on display in Speed-Style-Legacy: The Corvette Story exhibit at the Saratoga (NY) Automobile Museum. Prepared for endurance racing by RM Motorsports, Wixom, MI, for the 2026 Mille Miglia in Italy, it’s sharing space with rare production Corvettes, number four of five 1963 Grand Sports (Revs Collection), and legendary Concept & competition Corvettes from GM’s Heritage Collection. The special exhibit of 13 Corvettes (1954-2019) runs through October 2025.
SPIRIT OF ZORA 1957 FI CORVETTE TECH SPECS
Engine: RPO-579C 283-CID, 283-HP V-8
Induction: Rochester Ramjet Fuel-Injection
Air Cleaner: 1957 “Sebring” dual filter-element
Cylinder Heads: “539”
Compression Ratio: 10.5:1
Camshaft: Duntov “097” Solid-Lifter .393/.399-inch-lift, 287/287-degree-duration, lightweight valve train.
Crankshaft & Rods: Forged Steel
Transmission: RPO-685 Borg-Warner Close-Ratio T-10 Four-Speed
Rear End: RPO-677 Positraction 3:70:1
Suspension, Brakes & Steering: RPO-684 HD Racing Components, 16.4:1 Fast Steering
Wheels: RPO-276 15x5.5-inch Wide Steel w/Small Hubcaps
Tires: Dunlop CR65 Vintage Racing, 600L-15 w/#204 compound
Interior: Column-Mounted 8,000-rpm AC Mechanical Tach (RPO-579D engine option), and Radio Delete Block-Off Plate
Speed - Style - Legacy: THE CORVETTE STORY Exhibit
1957 Spirit of Zora FI Corvette
1961 Mako Shark
1963 Corvette #004 Grand Sport
1969 Manta Ray
1972 Reynolds Aluminum XP-895 Corvette
1978 Indy 500 Pace Car
2012 Daytona Prototype Corvette
2014 C7.R Race Car
Plus, rare & high-performance 1954-2019 production Corvettes!
For more details, please visit https://www.saratogaautomuseum.org/the-corvette-story
TEAM ZORA USA was founded in 2024 by Michael Moss and Martyn Schorr to celebrate the Corvette - America’s Sports Car - that has excelled on the world stage of racing for decades, and honor the legacy of Zora Arkus-Duntov.
