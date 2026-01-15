Goodwood to reunite legendary 1966 Le Mans 1-2-3 at 2026 motorsport events

Goodwood Revival

LAS VEGAS, NV - This year, the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival will host an extraordinary reunion: the cars that were part of the iconic 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For the first time in a decade, the three Ford GT Mk IIs driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon, Ken Miles and Denny Hulme, and Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson will not only appear together, but also run.

These legendary cars - chassis P/1046, P/1015, and P/1016 - will take to the Goodwood Hill during the Festival of Speed as the event celebrates some of motorsport’s greatest showdowns with the theme ‘The Rivals – Epic Racing Duels’. Entirely apt, as 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the intense battle between the combined forces of Ford Motor Company and Carroll Shelby’s Shelby American, and Ferrari.

In September, the trio will reunite once more at Goodwood Revival, where they will run on the historic Motor Circuit, offering fans a rare chance to witness these icons in action.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL commented: “I am absolutely delighted that the historic 1-2-3 Ford GT Mk IIs will be reunited at Goodwood this year. The legendary result of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans is immortalised in motorsport history, and it will be incredibly special to see these three cars run together once again. We are hugely grateful to the Shelby family, Miller Family Automobile Foundation and Rob Kaufman, RK Motors for making this possible.”

“An intense personal rivalry between three influential figures in the auto industry sparked a fierce competition during the golden era of sports car racing,” said Aaron Shelby, Board Member of Carroll Shelby International and grandson of the automotive icon. “The epic struggle of Ford and Shelby against Ferrari played out at tracks around the globe, culminating at Le Mans in 1966. That incredible race, which continues to resonate with motorsports fans worldwide, shaped Shelby American’s destiny for the next 60 years.”

In addition to attendance by the Shelby family, Shelby American plans to have an important presence at the Festival of Speed and Team Shelby, the international club, will bring a group from across the globe to the event. Aaron Shelby will present the “Carroll Shelby Spirit Award” to The Duke of Richmond on behalf of Caroll Shelby International for his contributions to the auto industry. Previous Carroll Shelby Spirit Award recipients include Ken Miles, Peter Brock, Edsel B. Ford II, Dan Gurney, Bruce Meyer, Don Prudhomme, Bob Bondurant, Allen Grant, Parnelli Jones and Craig Jackson.

Further details of the 2026 Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will be announced in the coming months.

Customers can save on Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival tickets during our early bird windows. Tickets are available to book at goodwood.com.

About Goodwood Revival - Goodwood Revival is the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting, and the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme. More than just an unrivalled weekend of historic racing, it is an immersive celebration of vintage lifestyle, championing exceptional craftsmanship and the enduringly fabulous stories told by second-hand treasures. ‘Revive & Thrive’ is the thoroughly modern message woven through the Revival landscape; a clever stitch with which the old is made new again, it runs through every carefully restored classic car, each beautifully preserved piece of clothing as it is passed from one generation to the next.

It is, proudly, the world’s biggest and most glamorous second-hand event.

