Newport Car Museum now with ‘wings’ with addition of 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Newport Car Museum, located in Portsmouth, R.I., has unveiled a truly special addition to its world-class collection: a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, custom finished in a dazzling made-to-order cyan blue with a bold red leather interior. This striking color combination turns an already legendary car into an unforgettable visual and historical centerpiece. Known for its iconic upward-opening doors, advanced fuel-injected engine, and lightweight tubular frame, the 300 SL Gullwing is often hailed as one of the most beautiful and innovative cars ever built, and this example is unlike any other on the planet.

“When I was a kid, I used wax paper and a pencil to draw the Gullwing from ads that appeared in National Geographic,” said Newport Car Museum Founder Gunther Buerman, “so I’ve always loved it and have been looking for one for the Museum.” Buerman doesn’t normally restore the cars he procures for the Museum, which opened in 2017 in an expansive former missile manufacturing facility, but when Canada’s Legendary Motorcar Company (LMC) approached him and said it had a moss green version that needed some restoration and a home, he couldn’t resist. “LMC couldn’t find the color I had in my mind – one I saw on a Gullwing in a photograph taken next to the harbor in Monaco – but one day I saw the exact match on my grandchild’s candy wrapper, so I sent it to them to match.”

The Gullwing made its debut in the Museum’s World Car Gallery just in time for Father’s Day when just shy of 1,000 people visited to see what in eight short years has grown into an internationally acclaimed exhibit of over 100 cars. It is not the first car a visitor sees at the Museum, but it lies in wait to surprise, around the corner from a fiery red 1989 Lamborghini Countach that is. The colors of these and other rare and exotic European cars nearby, including hypercars, BMWs, Jaguars, and more, jolt the senses and combine with sleek, aerodynamic lines that invite onlookers into a world of luxury and innovation.

Moving on, visitors enjoy six other galleries featuring Corvettes, Ford/Shelbys, Fin Cars, Porsches, MoPars, and American Muscle cars. A personalized Early Bird Tour, before the Museum officially opens, is offered at a premium above the $20 adult ticket price, but otherwise visits are self-guided with friendly, knowledgeable docents on-hand to answer questions. A stay can last anywhere from 90 minutes to several hours, depending on how long one lingers to read about each car, watch award-winning videos, admire specially commissioned artwork, and relax on surrounding Mid-Century Modern furnishings to contemplate the art of the car. On the second weekend of every month, hoods go up to further satisfy one’s inner motorhead. (This is included in the regular ticket price.)

