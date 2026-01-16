Palm Beach Cavallino Classic celebrates its 35 years of love of Ferraris on February 13-15

Cavallino Classic

PALM BEACH, FL - The program continues to expand for the fast-approaching Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2026, taking place February 13–15. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic will be celebrating their 35th Anniversary of showcasing Ferrari cars. This year’s edition will once again showcase beauty and prestige, featuring Friday’s Tour d’Elegance and Party Under the Stars, Saturday’s Concorso d’Eleganza - the beating heart of the event - followed by the Cavallino Night, and, to close, Classic & Sports Sunday, traditionally held at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

35 Years of Love for Ferrari: marking 35 years in Cavallino Classic history, the 2026 edition will introduce major new highlights. First, the event will be hosted at The Boca Raton, one of America’s most iconic luxury resorts and private clubs—an ideal backdrop to elevate the Cavallino Classic experience even further. Another first for the 35th anniversary is the Cavallino Auction by RM Sotheby’s: the renowned auction house will present an exceptional selection of Ferrari models as part of the Cavallino Classic, reflecting the caliber of collections represented by Concours participants.

Adding to the excitement of the 2026 edition are several headline initiatives showcasing Ferrari’s striking current models. The first is the 849 Testarossa: the latest Ferrari which will be unveiled as part of its exclusive North American premiere at the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic during the prestigious Party Under the Stars at The Boca Raton on Friday evening, February 13. Ferrari’s entire lineup will be on display—starring the Ferrari Amalfi that will be on the road for its first dynamic drives in the U.S. as well as the Ferrari Purosangue, the first ever four-door, four-seater that encapsulates the pure spirit of the brand.

A brand new One-Off will be in attendance making its debut at Casa Ferrari during the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, further building excitement around The Boca Raton throughout the weekend.

Finally, a special area will be devoted to Ferrari Classiche as well as The Ferrari Foundation highlighting the stunning Tailor Made 812 Competizione and SP3 ‘599+1’ previously auctioned to benefit the brand’s educational initiatives.

ABOUT CAVALLINO CLASSIC - Cavallino Inc. is a U.S.-based company founded in 1978, dedicated to the world of Ferrari. It is the publisher of the namesake magazine and organizer of the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza in Palm Beach, Florida. First published in September/October 1978, the bimonthly Cavallino Magazine is regarded as the most authoritative source of information in the world of classic Ferraris. The Cavallino Classic is the world’s largest event solely devoted to Ferrari automobiles and has been held in Palm Beach since 1992. Following its acquisition by Canossa, Cavallino has expanded globally, with new editions in Modena and Abu Dhabi. Cavallino is owned by Canossa, a global leader in high-profile automotive events. Canossa, in turn, is a member of the duPont REGISTRY Group, the world’s premier luxury platform that integrates the culture, community, and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. https://cavallino.com/

