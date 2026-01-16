CMAF donates $160,000 in 2025 to support Amyloidosis research, awareness, and support

Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF)

Carlisle, PA – Now in its third decade of doing good for those impacted by Amyloidosis, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) works year-round to raise awareness and funds to support research, education, and individuals in need. In 2025, the foundation continued those efforts through fundraising dinners, merchandise sales and auctions, general donations, and a Corvette sweepstakes. As funds are raised, the foundation actively works to identify where those dollars will have the greatest impact when it’s time to give back.

With the final days of 2025 behind us and the curtain rising on 2026, the CMAF is proud to share that $160,000 will be gifted to five outstanding organizations. This includes $35,000 to the Mayo Clinic, $35,000 to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC), $35,000 to Amyloidosis Support Groups, $30,000 to the Amyloidosis Foundation, and $25,000 to Penn Medicine.

In addition to supporting these incredible organizations, CMAF is earmarking an additional $10,000 to invest in the future of the automotive hobby. These funds will go directly to the Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund, where each recipient will receive $1,000 to support their pursuit of a career in the automotive industry.

“My father was my best friend and mentor,” quipped CMAF President Lance Miller. “Watching him lose his life to this terrible disease (Amyloidosis) was horrifying for my family and me,” continued Miller. “We knew he’d prefer his life celebrated rather than mourned, and the foundation carries his name proudly. We know the donations made are making him smile from above,” added Miller. “Most of all, I’d like to thank the board members and all the supporters for making 2025 a major success for the CMAF. As my father would often say, “Life is Good!”

To learn more about the automotive scholarship program, visit ChipMiller.org. The submission portal is open through April 30, 2026. Criteria for consideration include ambition, drive, and passion for the automotive hobby. Candidates may submit their applications and personal stories to CMAF through the website.

