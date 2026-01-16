Barrett-Jackson continues the giving with nine vehicles crossing the Scottsdale Auction block to raise awareness and funds for charity

Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson continues to build on its legacy of charitable giving with the sale of nine vehicles set to cross the block with No Reserve to benefit nonprofit organizations during the upcoming 2026 Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 17-25 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Providing help for causes that range from educational programs and medical research to supporting our nation’s first responders and military veterans, 100% of the hammer price of the nine charity vehicles will go directly to the designated nonprofit organization. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $164 million for charity.

“While we take great pride in hosting the world’s most celebrated automotive lifestyle events, we are deeply committed to raising funds and awareness for key charities,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “What started as a local community fundraiser in 1967 by my parents, Russ and Nellie, and Tom Barrett has evolved into a national charity movement. Nine amazing vehicles are ready to cross our block to benefit charity, including a one-owner 2005 Ford GT (Lot #3006) to benefit the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. Each vehicle will make a great addition to a collection and have a deep impact on the lives of those who need our help the most.”

On Super Saturday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m., Chevrolet will auction a one-of-one 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Stars & Steel Limited Edition (Lot #3008) with a “one of one” exterior color and “Stars and Steel”-inspired design. Commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, this all-wheel-drive electrified ZR1X Corvette produces 1,250 horsepower from its turbocharged LT7 engine and electric front-drive unit. ZR1X is the ultimate expression of Corvette’s no-compromise eighth generation mid-engine platform. It’s an all-day comfortable tourer, a straight-line rocket and a racetrack star, all in one. The entire hammer price will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors fallen first responders and supports injured veterans and their families through mortgage-free homes and financial assistance.

Crossing the block on Friday, Jan. 23, is a 1972 Chevrolet C50 (Lot #3005) that was custom-built by Constance Nunes of CARS by Constance. The dump truck was turned into a unique hauler powered by a Chevrolet V8 with Edelbrock upgrades and a custom MagnaFlow exhaust. Finished in Root Beer exterior with Red Candy highlights, this vehicle’s entire hammer price will benefit the ForeBatten Foundation, which works tirelessly to give children with Batten disease the best possible life, spreads awareness of the urgency to fund new treatments and helps all families affected by Batten disease. Also crossing the block on Friday is a one-owner 2005 Ford GT (Lot #3006) that is one of 776 examples finished in Mark IV Red. It is powered by a V8 topped with a Lysholm twin-screw supercharger capable of producing 550 horsepower. When the gavel falls, 100% of the sale price will benefit the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, which is dedicated to raising brain health awareness and resources to support people and families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or concussion diagnosis.

“No community has a bigger heart than the collector car family,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “With the help of generous consignors and our bidders, every year we raise millions of dollars to support kids, medical research and our frontline heroes and military veterans. From the sales of the one-of-one 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X (Lot #3008) to the 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT Motorcycle (Lot #3001), I’m confident that some of our very best moments during Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction week will be the joy that comes from raising money and awareness for those in need.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, two additional vehicles will be sold for charity, including a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (Lot #3000) to benefit the TechForce Foundation through the CRC Build for the Future Scholarship Program, whose mission is to guide students through education and into careers as professional technicians. Fueled by a hydrogen fueled Gen 3 HEMI V8 with Edelbrock 2650 supercharger, the build was led by veteran GM engineer Mike Copeland with NHRA Top Fuel World Champion, Clay Millican and “Street Outlaws” star Jeff Lutz. The sale of a 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT Motorcycle (Lot #3001) built by freestyle motorcross legend Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. It is powered by the legendary Thunderstroke 116 engine and features patriotic paintwork honoring the American flag, military service and Twitch’s personal journey.

A charity vehicle from Ford, which will be sold on Saturday, Jan. 24, remains under wraps until mid-January, but it promises to be extraordinary, with every dollar from the sale benefiting a worthy cause.

Click here to view the 2026 Scottsdale Auction docket and browse over 2,000 collectible vehicles and automobilia items.

Those interested in registering to bid for the Jan 17-25 Scottsdale Auction may do so here. Barrett-Jackson is accepting consignments for the 2026 Scottsdale Auction. Those interested in being part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here. VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available here. Throughout the nine-day Scottsdale Auction, children age 12 and under enjoy complimentary admission with a paying adult. General admission tickets for students age 13 through college age are $10 and adult ticket prices start at $27 at the AXS online box office.

On Friday, Jan. 16, country music superstar Cole Swindell will perform live for the 3rd annual “Rock The Block” concert in the Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In addition, the opening act will feature multi-platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice.

