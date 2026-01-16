The Savoy celebrates Ferraris

- The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the recent opening of one of its newest temporary exhibits, Ferrari in America, now on display in Cartersville, Georgia. Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the recent opening of one of its newest temporary exhibits, Ferrari in America, now on display in Cartersville, Georgia.

The name Ferrari invokes excitement and passion from many car enthusiasts. Luigi Chinetti, an Italian-born racecar driver and 3-time winner of Le Mans, relocated to the US prior to WWII. He reconnected with his friend Enzo Ferrari, where he proposed becoming Ferrari’s official importer in the US. In 1953, he established Luigi Chinetti Motors. Not only was he the exclusive US Ferrari dealership, but he founded the North American Racing Team (NART) in 1958. This exhibit explores the early Ferraris during the years that Luigi would be the importer.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet Speciale by Vignale

On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin

On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe Speciale by Ghia

On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Note: This vehicle will not be on display February 10–22, 2026, as it travels to the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach and then to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate past winners of the event.

On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin Note: This vehicle will not be on display February 10–22, 2026, as it travels to the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach and then to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate past winners of the event. 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta TdF “Tour de France”, On loan from Frederick & Mary Fischer

On loan from Frederick & Mary Fischer 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust

On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competition Berlinetta Coupe, On loan from Judson Dayton

On loan from Judson Dayton 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe by Pininfarina, On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust

On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II Coupe, On loan from the Defoor Brothers

On loan from the Defoor Brothers 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB, Coachwork by Scaglietti, On loan from a Private Collection

On loan from a Private Collection 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe, On loan from Ivan & Myrna Ruiz, thecarnut.com

On loan from Ivan & Myrna Ruiz, thecarnut.com 1972 Ferrari Dino GTS, On loan from The Legacy Collection

On loan from The Legacy Collection 1979 Ferrari 512BB Koenig Special, On loan from The Legacy Collection

Ferrari in America will be on display at Savoy Automobile Museum now through March 29, 2026. Visitors are invited to experience this extraordinary collection.

For museum hours, ticket information, and upcoming programs, please visit the Savoy Automobile Museum’s official website, savoymuseum.org. The museum is open to guests Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and is conveniently located in north Georgia between Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, Georgia 30120 - https://savoymuseum.org/

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.