EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

The Savoy celebrates Ferraris

The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the recent opening of one of its newest temporary exhibits, Ferrari in America, now on display in Cartersville, Georgia.

Old Cars Weekly
- The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the recent opening of one of its newest temporary exhibits, Ferrari in America, now on display in Cartersville, Georgia. Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the recent opening of one of its newest temporary exhibits, Ferrari in America, now on display in Cartersville, Georgia.

The name Ferrari invokes excitement and passion from many car enthusiasts. Luigi Chinetti, an Italian-born racecar driver and 3-time winner of Le Mans, relocated to the US prior to WWII. He reconnected with his friend Enzo Ferrari, where he proposed becoming Ferrari’s official importer in the US. In 1953, he established Luigi Chinetti Motors. Not only was he the exclusive US Ferrari dealership, but he founded the North American Racing Team (NART) in 1958. This exhibit explores the early Ferraris during the years that Luigi would be the importer.

NOW ON DISPLAY

  • 1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet Speciale by Vignale
    On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe Speciale by Ghia
    On loan from Dennis & Susan Garrity, Green Bay, Wisconsin
    Note: This vehicle will not be on display February 10–22, 2026, as it travels to the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach and then to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate past winners of the event.
  • 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta TdF “Tour de France”, On loan from Frederick & Mary Fischer
  • 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust
  • 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competition Berlinetta Coupe, On loan from Judson Dayton
  • 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe by Pininfarina, On loan from Luigi J. Chinetti Revocable Trust
  • 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II Coupe, On loan from the Defoor Brothers
  • 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB, Coachwork by Scaglietti, On loan from a Private Collection
  • 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe, On loan from Ivan & Myrna Ruiz, thecarnut.com
  • 1972 Ferrari Dino GTS, On loan from The Legacy Collection
  • 1979 Ferrari 512BB Koenig Special, On loan from The Legacy Collection

Ferrari in America will be on display at Savoy Automobile Museum now through March 29, 2026. Visitors are invited to experience this extraordinary collection.

For museum hours, ticket information, and upcoming programs, please visit the Savoy Automobile Museum’s official website, savoymuseum.org. The museum is open to guests Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and is conveniently located in north Georgia between Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, Georgia 30120 - https://savoymuseum.org/

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Ferrari in AmericaSavoy Automobile Musem
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Barrett-Jackson continues the giving with nine vehicles crossing the Scottsdale Auction block to raise awareness and funds for charity
Old Car NewsBarrett-Jackson continues the giving with nine vehicles crossing the Scottsdale Auction block to raise awareness and funds for charityOld Cars Weekly
CMAF donates $160,000 in 2025 to support Amyloidosis research, awareness, and support
Old Car NewsCMAF donates $160,000 in 2025 to support Amyloidosis research, awareness, and supportOld Cars Weekly
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic celebrates its 35 years of love of Ferraris on February 13-15
Old Car NewsPalm Beach Cavallino Classic celebrates its 35 years of love of Ferraris on February 13-15Old Cars Weekly
Old Cars is now on Collect.com
Old Car NewsOld Cars is now on Collect.comOld Cars Weekly
Shelby GT350 Convertible returns for 2026, 60 years after introduction by Carroll Shelby
Old Car NewsShelby GT350 Convertible returns for 2026, 60 years after introduction by Carroll ShelbyOld Cars Weekly
Goodwood to reunite legendary 1966 Le Mans 1-2-3 at 2026 motorsport events
Old Car NewsGoodwood to reunite legendary 1966 Le Mans 1-2-3 at 2026 motorsport eventsOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;