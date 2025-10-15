2025 International Historic Motoring Awards: Finalists announced

2025 International Historic Motoring Awards

The International Historic Motoring Awards (IHMA), presented by Lockton, announced this year’s contenders – celebrating the remarkable people, machines, clubs, museums, media and institutions driving excellence throughout the historic car world.

Experts and enthusiasts from across the globe made a record number of nominations in 15 categories. This year’s contenders have been selected in categories recognising excellence in areas ranging from outstanding restorations and internationally acclaimed events to exceptional individual achievements.

Those who have made it onto the shortlists now advance to the final stage of judging, from which a distinguished panel of experts and prominent figures from the motoring world will determine the winners. The judges include TV stars Wayne Carini and Donald Osborne, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance chairman Sandra Button and Octane Japan editor Shiro Horie.

Breakthrough Event of the Year nominee: Pearl of India Rally (HERO-ERA) 2025 International Historic Motoring Awards

The winners – together with the recipients of the publicly voted Car of the Year and the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award – will be announced at a prestigious ceremony and gala dinner, to be held at the luxurious Peninsula London hotel on Grosvenor Place, Belgravia, on November 14. The evening will be hosted by renowned broadcaster and racing driver Amanda Stretton and promises to be a highlight of the historic motoring calendar.

Celebrating its 15th running in 2025, the International Historic Motoring Awards honours excellence across the classic and performance car world. This year’s event is proudly presented in conjunction with Lockton and supported by Castrol Classic Oils, Classic Car Register, Petersen Automotive Museum, Nyetimber, Revs Institute, and Octane and Magneto magazines.

Race Series of the Year nominee: GT & Sports Car Cup (Automobiles Historique) 2025 International Historic Motoring Awards

Hothouse Media co-founder and managing director Geoff Love, said: ​​“We are delighted to be celebrating the 15th year of the International Historic Motoring Awards. The response this year has been incredible, with an exceptional number of nominations from across the global classic and collector car community. The quality and enthusiasm reflected in the entries have been outstanding, and we’re very much looking forward to celebrating the winners at the Peninsula London in November.”

Car of the Year winner 2024: Fritz Burkhard and his 1934 Bugatti Type 59 2025 International Historic Motoring Awards

Awards Categories

CAR OF THE YEAR

Sunbeam 350hp ‘Blue Bird’

Alfa Corse Alfa Romeo 158

Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo

Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen

Boreham Motorworks Alan Mann 68 Edition

Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3)

BRM P5781 ‘Old Faithful’

Public voting is open at historicmotoringawards.co.uk until October 24, 2025.

RESTORATION OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Classic Car Register

Jaguar C-type by Tony Purnell / Pendine / CKL Developments

Aston Martin Two Litre Sports by RS Williams

Hispano-Suiza H6C Type Sport Torpedo by RM Auto Restoration

Ferrari 410 Superamerica by Paul Russell & Company

Hispano-Suiza H6C ‘Boulogne’ by Jonathan Wood

Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy by Tom Hartley Jnr

Siata 208 CS Balbo by RX Autoworks

BESPOKE CAR OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Octane

R33 Stradale by Automotive Artisans

Alan Mann 68 Edition by Boreham Motorworks

Rolls-Royce Corniche ‘Henry II’ by Niels van Roij Design

Wood & Pickett Mini by CALLUM

Lightweight GTR by Eagle

Veloce12 Barchetta by Touring Superleggera

Battista Novantacinque by Pininfarina

Batur Convertible 'One-Plus-One’ by Bentley Mulliner

BOOK OF THE YEAR

Spy Octane: The Vehicles of James Bond, by Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury (Porter Press International)

Joseph Figoni: Le Grand Couturier de la Carrosserie Automobile Vol. II-IV: Bugatti, by Peter M Larsen and Ben Erickson (Moteurs!)

Power Unleashed: Trailblazers who Energised Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging, by Karl Ludvigsen (Evro)

Twice Around the Clock – The Yanks at Le Mans Vol IV-V, by Tim Considine (David Bull)

The Aston Martin ‘Project’ GT Racing Cars, by Stephen Archer and David Tremayne (Palawan Press)

BREAKTHROUGH EVENT OF THE YEAR

The Royal Automobile Club Concours

Concours of Slovakia

Pearl of India Rally

The Ayrburn Classic

Icons Mallorca

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Lockton

Aston Martin Owners Club

Vintage Sports-Car Club

MG Car Club

Porsche Club GB

INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR

BMW Group Classic

Heritage Skills Academy

Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance

Association of Heritage Engineers

Motul

Piston Foundation

Mercedes-Benz Heritage

MOTORSPORT EVENT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Revs Institute

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Le Mans Classic

Silverstone Festival (including the World Champions Collection)

MOTORING EVENT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Nyetimber

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The Amelia Concours

The Bridge

Salon Privé

ModaMiami

The Aurora

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by the Petersen Automotive Museum

Guy Moerenhout for establishing the SQUADRA Abarth & Rally Collection museum

Luigi Orlandini for the success and expansion of Canossa Events

Tomas de Vargas Machuca for driving the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge solo

Fritz Burkhard for driving a Bugatti Atalante 4000 miles to display it at Pebble Beach

SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Castrol Classic Oils

Tom Hartley Jnr

HK-Engineering

RM Sotheby's

Rally Preparation Services

Aston Martin Works

Lamborghini Polo Storico

RALLY OR TOUR OF THE YEAR

Tour de Corse Historique (Modus Vivendi)

Terre di Canossa Rally (Canossa Events)

Flying Scotsman (HERO-ERA)

Rallye des Princesses (Peter Auto)

Oman Classics 2025 (HK-Engineering)

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Ethan Blake-Jones (Paddock Speedshop)

William Garrett (Hilton & Moss)

Alex Hearnden (96 Engineering)

Will Marsh (VSCC)

RACE SERIES OF THE YEAR

Super Sprint (Equipe Classic Racing)

Alfa Revival Cup (Canossa Events)

Endurance Racing Legends (Peter Auto)

GT & Sports Car Cup (Automobiles Historique)

IROC (IROC Holdings)

Silverline (Formula Junior Historic Racing Association)

MUSEUM / COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Magneto

Silverstone Museum

Petersen Automotive Museum

National Motor Museum (Beaulieu)

Autoworld (Brussels)

Museo Alfa Romeo

Nationales Automuseum The Loh Collection

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

DIGITAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

The Late Brake Show (Jonny Smith)

Richard Hammond’s Workshop (Richard Hammond / Chimp Television)

Harry’s Garage (Harry Metcalfe)

Jay Leno’s Garage (Jay Leno)

Petersen Automotive Museum, video and social media

Vintage Velocity podcast (VSCC)

Hagerty Media, multi-media platform

Boxengasse, social media

