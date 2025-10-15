2025 International Historic Motoring Awards: Finalists announced
The International Historic Motoring Awards (IHMA), presented by Lockton, announced this year’s contenders – celebrating the remarkable people, machines, clubs, museums, media and institutions driving excellence throughout the historic car world.
Experts and enthusiasts from across the globe made a record number of nominations in 15 categories. This year’s contenders have been selected in categories recognising excellence in areas ranging from outstanding restorations and internationally acclaimed events to exceptional individual achievements.
Those who have made it onto the shortlists now advance to the final stage of judging, from which a distinguished panel of experts and prominent figures from the motoring world will determine the winners. The judges include TV stars Wayne Carini and Donald Osborne, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance chairman Sandra Button and Octane Japan editor Shiro Horie.
The winners – together with the recipients of the publicly voted Car of the Year and the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award – will be announced at a prestigious ceremony and gala dinner, to be held at the luxurious Peninsula London hotel on Grosvenor Place, Belgravia, on November 14. The evening will be hosted by renowned broadcaster and racing driver Amanda Stretton and promises to be a highlight of the historic motoring calendar.
Celebrating its 15th running in 2025, the International Historic Motoring Awards honours excellence across the classic and performance car world. This year’s event is proudly presented in conjunction with Lockton and supported by Castrol Classic Oils, Classic Car Register, Petersen Automotive Museum, Nyetimber, Revs Institute, and Octane and Magneto magazines.
Hothouse Media co-founder and managing director Geoff Love, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 15th year of the International Historic Motoring Awards. The response this year has been incredible, with an exceptional number of nominations from across the global classic and collector car community. The quality and enthusiasm reflected in the entries have been outstanding, and we’re very much looking forward to celebrating the winners at the Peninsula London in November.”
Awards Categories
CAR OF THE YEAR
Sunbeam 350hp ‘Blue Bird’
Alfa Corse Alfa Romeo 158
Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo
Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen
Boreham Motorworks Alan Mann 68 Edition
Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3)
BRM P5781 ‘Old Faithful’
Public voting is open at historicmotoringawards.co.uk until October 24, 2025.
RESTORATION OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Classic Car Register
Jaguar C-type by Tony Purnell / Pendine / CKL Developments
Aston Martin Two Litre Sports by RS Williams
Hispano-Suiza H6C Type Sport Torpedo by RM Auto Restoration
Ferrari 410 Superamerica by Paul Russell & Company
Hispano-Suiza H6C ‘Boulogne’ by Jonathan Wood
Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy by Tom Hartley Jnr
Siata 208 CS Balbo by RX Autoworks
BESPOKE CAR OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Octane
R33 Stradale by Automotive Artisans
Alan Mann 68 Edition by Boreham Motorworks
Rolls-Royce Corniche ‘Henry II’ by Niels van Roij Design
Wood & Pickett Mini by CALLUM
Lightweight GTR by Eagle
Veloce12 Barchetta by Touring Superleggera
Battista Novantacinque by Pininfarina
Batur Convertible 'One-Plus-One’ by Bentley Mulliner
BOOK OF THE YEAR
Spy Octane: The Vehicles of James Bond, by Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury (Porter Press International)
Joseph Figoni: Le Grand Couturier de la Carrosserie Automobile Vol. II-IV: Bugatti, by Peter M Larsen and Ben Erickson (Moteurs!)
Power Unleashed: Trailblazers who Energised Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging, by Karl Ludvigsen (Evro)
Twice Around the Clock – The Yanks at Le Mans Vol IV-V, by Tim Considine (David Bull)
The Aston Martin ‘Project’ GT Racing Cars, by Stephen Archer and David Tremayne (Palawan Press)
BREAKTHROUGH EVENT OF THE YEAR
The Royal Automobile Club Concours
Concours of Slovakia
Pearl of India Rally
The Ayrburn Classic
Icons Mallorca
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Lockton
Aston Martin Owners Club
Vintage Sports-Car Club
MG Car Club
Porsche Club GB
INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
BMW Group Classic
Heritage Skills Academy
Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance
Association of Heritage Engineers
Motul
Piston Foundation
Mercedes-Benz Heritage
MOTORSPORT EVENT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Revs Institute
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix
Le Mans Classic
Silverstone Festival (including the World Champions Collection)
MOTORING EVENT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Nyetimber
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
The Amelia Concours
The Bridge
Salon Privé
ModaMiami
The Aurora
Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week
Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este
PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by the Petersen Automotive Museum
Guy Moerenhout for establishing the SQUADRA Abarth & Rally Collection museum
Luigi Orlandini for the success and expansion of Canossa Events
Tomas de Vargas Machuca for driving the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge solo
Fritz Burkhard for driving a Bugatti Atalante 4000 miles to display it at Pebble Beach
SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Castrol Classic Oils
Tom Hartley Jnr
HK-Engineering
RM Sotheby's
Rally Preparation Services
Aston Martin Works
Lamborghini Polo Storico
RALLY OR TOUR OF THE YEAR
Tour de Corse Historique (Modus Vivendi)
Terre di Canossa Rally (Canossa Events)
Flying Scotsman (HERO-ERA)
Rallye des Princesses (Peter Auto)
Oman Classics 2025 (HK-Engineering)
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Ethan Blake-Jones (Paddock Speedshop)
William Garrett (Hilton & Moss)
Alex Hearnden (96 Engineering)
Will Marsh (VSCC)
RACE SERIES OF THE YEAR
Super Sprint (Equipe Classic Racing)
Alfa Revival Cup (Canossa Events)
Endurance Racing Legends (Peter Auto)
GT & Sports Car Cup (Automobiles Historique)
IROC (IROC Holdings)
Silverline (Formula Junior Historic Racing Association)
MUSEUM / COLLECTION OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Magneto
Silverstone Museum
Petersen Automotive Museum
National Motor Museum (Beaulieu)
Autoworld (Brussels)
Museo Alfa Romeo
Nationales Automuseum The Loh Collection
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
DIGITAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
The Late Brake Show (Jonny Smith)
Richard Hammond’s Workshop (Richard Hammond / Chimp Television)
Harry’s Garage (Harry Metcalfe)
Jay Leno’s Garage (Jay Leno)
Petersen Automotive Museum, video and social media
Vintage Velocity podcast (VSCC)
Hagerty Media, multi-media platform
Boxengasse, social media
ABOUT HOTHOUSE MEDIA - Hothouse Media was born from the desire of its two founders, Geoff Love and David Lillywhite, to celebrate the best of the classic and collector car world through events and print and digital media.
Octane is one of the most widely read magazines in the classic car market, translated into five languages around the world. Magneto continues to win award after award for its design and editorial excellence. The Concours Year celebrates the leading 50 concours events from around the world, and the Concours on Savile Row is a unique event that celebrates the craftsmanship of tailoring and the very best car design.
In addition, its contract publishing division has produced content and publications for the likes of M1 Concourse, Radical Motorsport, Meyers Manx, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Thorough Events, Rimac Automobili and others.
