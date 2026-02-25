Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry Murals take center stage at Packard Proving Grounds Historical Speaker Series

Shelby Township, MI — Few works of art are as deeply intertwined with the story of Detroit as Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry Murals. Created in just 11 months at the Detroit Institute of Arts, the sweeping fresco cycle is widely regarded as one of Rivera’s finest works.

On Sunday, March 22, the Packard Proving Grounds Historical Speaker Series invites the public to explore the remarkable story behind these iconic murals in Diego Rivera: The Detroit Industry Murals at the DIA, presented by art historian Wendy Evans.

Rivera completed the murals during a pivotal period in his life, while living in Detroit with his wife, artist Frida Kahlo. Commissioned at a time of both artistic ambition and public controversy, the murals challenged viewers then and continue to inspire dialogue today. Evans’ richly illustrated presentation examines how Rivera came to Detroit, what made this commission possible, and why the mural is a powerful tribute to industry, labor, and the city itself. “The Historical Speaker Series allows us to connect people to moments in history that shaped our region and continue to influence how we see the world today,” said Mary Anne Demo, Executive Director of Packard Proving Grounds. “Rivera’s murals are more than artwork, but a visual record of Detroit’s identity, innovation, and resilience.”

The event takes place Sunday, March 22 from 1–2 p.m. at Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, located at 49965 Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township. Tickets are $5 for non-members and free for Packard Proving Grounds members.

Proceeds from the Historical Speaker Series support the ongoing preservation and restoration of Packard Proving Grounds, ensuring its legacy continues for future generations.

Tickets and additional information are available at PackardProvingGrounds.org/Mar22-HSS-PPG.

About the Packard Motor Car Foundation/Packard Proving Grounds: The Packard Motor Car Foundation (a 501c3 charitable organization) owns the Packard Proving Grounds Historic site which is recognized as a State of Michigan historic site, and on the National Register of Historic Places. Its mission is to preserve the legacy of the Packard Motor Car Company through the restoration and preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds, educating future generations about America’s automotive history.

Visit PackardProvingGrounds.org for more information.

