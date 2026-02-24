Barrett-Jackson gearing up for annual Palm Beach Auction on April 16-18

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second longest-running event: the annual Palm Beach Auction, Apr. 16-18, 2026. The 2026 Palm Beach Select Preview is now live and features an exciting lineup of collectible vehicles. Its diverse offerings are designed to appeal to both first‑time buyers and seasoned collectors, reflecting the variety for which Barrett‑Jackson is known.

“Our first Palm Beach Auction in 2003 launched what has become a world-class tradition,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve created incredible moments here, selling coveted collectible vehicles, raising millions of dollars for charity and hosting a multitude of entertainment, sports and business icons. We look forward to bringing that Barrett-Jackson magic back to Florida this April. I invite everyone to check out our Select Preview to get a glimpse of the incredible collectible vehicles in the lineup for April.”

The three-day event offers a variety of options in and around the auction arena. Beyond the block, guests can experience:

Thrill Rides at the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track: Buckle up and leave the daring driving to the pros! Experience tire-shredding, high-speed hot laps as professional drivers push late-model machines to the limit on our custom track.

Vibrant Lifestyle Marketplace: Shop offerings from luxury goods to automotive accessories and more.

Diverse Dining and Entertainment Zones : Enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor food and beverage options, including the Barrett-Jackson Patio , while local bands and DJs perform throughout the weekend.

Secrets to a Showroom Shine: Adam's Polishes Detailing Clinics will be offered daily at 2 p.m.

Fantasy Bid presented by Dodge: Get in the running to win a new Dodge Charger Scat Pack or $100,000 in cash with the Perfect 12 Jackpot! Compete online at promo.BarrettJacksonFantasyBid.com from 8 a.m. until the final gavel falls.

Fun for the Whole Family: Children 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult, and student tickets are just $10.

Collectible vehicles on the Select Preview include:

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the April 16-18 Palm Beach Auction. Bidder registration is open with options that give full access to the action. Advance tickets are on sale now with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

Barrett-Jackson will host its inaugural Columbus Auction at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, June 25-27, 2026, and is returning to Nevada for its Las Vegas Auction Sept. 10-12, 2026 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

