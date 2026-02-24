Barrett-Jackson gearing up for annual Palm Beach Auction on April 16-18
Barrett-Jackson is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second longest-running event: the annual Palm Beach Auction, Apr. 16-18, 2026.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second longest-running event: the annual Palm Beach Auction, Apr. 16-18, 2026. The 2026 Palm Beach Select Preview is now live and features an exciting lineup of collectible vehicles. Its diverse offerings are designed to appeal to both first‑time buyers and seasoned collectors, reflecting the variety for which Barrett‑Jackson is known.
“Our first Palm Beach Auction in 2003 launched what has become a world-class tradition,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve created incredible moments here, selling coveted collectible vehicles, raising millions of dollars for charity and hosting a multitude of entertainment, sports and business icons. We look forward to bringing that Barrett-Jackson magic back to Florida this April. I invite everyone to check out our Select Preview to get a glimpse of the incredible collectible vehicles in the lineup for April.”
The three-day event offers a variety of options in and around the auction arena. Beyond the block, guests can experience:
- Thrill Rides at the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track: Buckle up and leave the daring driving to the pros! Experience tire-shredding, high-speed hot laps as professional drivers push late-model machines to the limit on our custom track.
- Vibrant Lifestyle Marketplace: Shop offerings from luxury goods to automotive accessories and more.
- Diverse Dining and Entertainment Zones: Enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor food and beverage options, including the Barrett-Jackson Patio, while local bands and DJs perform throughout the weekend.
- Secrets to a Showroom Shine: Adam’s Polishes Detailing Clinics will be offered daily at 2 p.m.
- Fantasy Bid presented by Dodge: Get in the running to win a new Dodge Charger Scat Pack or $100,000 in cash with the Perfect 12 Jackpot! Compete online at promo.BarrettJacksonFantasyBid.com from 8 a.m. until the final gavel falls.
- Fun for the Whole Family: Children 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult, and student tickets are just $10.
Collectible vehicles on the Select Preview include:
- 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Techart GTstreet R Coupe - Professionally converted to full GTstreet R specification; is number 4 of 10 built and only one allocated to the Americas; produces 850 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque through upgraded turbochargers, high-performance intercoolers, a performance exhaust system and precision ECU calibration.
- 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition - Officially licensed (No. 4 of 60); powered by a supercharged V-8 engine producing up to 882hp; includes authenticated signed photos from “Gone in 60 Seconds” cast members Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.
- 1967 Shelby GT500 - Original-condition Shelby rarely driven and carefully housed; powered by a V-8 Police Interceptor engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
- 1969 Pontiac Firebird 400 VIN 001 - The first ever produced at the Van Nuys plant; matching-numbers 400ci V-8 engine and loaded with nearly every 1969 option.
- 2025 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS - Features 200 actual miles, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine and SportDesign carbon-fiber package.
- 2005 Porsche 911 GT3 - Powered by a 375hp naturally aspirated Mezger flat-six engine with a six-speed manual transaxle.
- 1972 Ford Bronco Custom SUV - Reimagined with a brand-new metal body and built on a Patriot Classic frame; powered by a Gen III 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.
- 1953 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup - Finished in striking Pegasus Purple and Tequila Gold Candy paint; suspension is handled by a complete AccuAir e+ air-ride system.
- 1978 Ford Bronco - Reported to be all-original, retaining its factory components and functionality; 285 actual miles.
- 1971 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super Custom Pickup - Powered by a 350ci V-8 engine; Professional clearcoat finish in factory-correct black.
- 1985 Gentry Turbo Eagle Scarab Powerboat - APBA Superboat Class World Championship winner, piloted by actor and racer Don Johnson. Powered by three turbocharged V-8 engines rated at 1,200hp each with Mercury No. 6 sterndrives; 46-foot offshore racing hull; underwent a $1.3 million restoration completed in 2017.
Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the April 16-18 Palm Beach Auction. Bidder registration is open with options that give full access to the action. Advance tickets are on sale now with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.
Barrett-Jackson will host its inaugural Columbus Auction at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, June 25-27, 2026, and is returning to Nevada for its Las Vegas Auction Sept. 10-12, 2026 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company: Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.