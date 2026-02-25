Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum acquires five more significant vehicles to their stable

AUBURN, Ind. — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has announced the acquisition of five automobiles in 2025, further strengthening its world-class collection and enhancing its ability to interpret the history of the Auburn Automobile Co. and its related marques.

Note: The museum’s collection travels regularly for shows and loans across the country. Follow the museum’s social media channels and visit its website for current availability and locations.

1924 Moon 6-50 Roadster Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1924 Moon 6-50 Roadster: Before joining the Auburn Automobile Co. in late 1924, E.L. Cord worked in sales at Quinlan Motors in Chicago, which specialized in Moon automobiles. At its peak, Quinlan Motors accounted for 40% of Moon sales nationwide. The roadster body style represents the type of vehicle Cord sold during his time in Chicago. The 1924 Moon 6-50 features a Continental inline six-cylinder engine rated at 50 horsepower and originally sold for $1,295. The museum is the third owner of this vehicle.

1929 Auburn Cabin Speedster Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1929 Auburn Cabin Speedster: The Auburn Automobile Co. planned a streamlined model known as the Cabin Speedster. One example was produced and sent on the auto show circuit. At the 1929 Los Angeles Automobile Show, a fire ignited inside a large exhibition tent, destroying the Cabin Speedster and 320 other vehicles. The company subsequently abandoned the project. In 1983, Dr. Peter Kesling of LaPorte, Indiana, reproduced the Cabin Speedster using original company drawings, blueprints, and photographs. The vehicle was donated by the Peter C. & Charlene J. Kesling Foundation.

1930 Packard 745 Roadster Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1930 Packard 745 Roadster: A competitor and contemporary of the Auburn and Cord automobiles, the 745 series of Packard was produced to compete in the top-of-the-line luxury market. Only 1,789 examples were produced in 1930. They were fitted with bodies from luxury coachbuilders such as the Dietrich-bodied roadster seen here. The 385 cubic-inch displacement in-line 8-cylinder engine produced an ample 105 horsepower. This 1930 Packard was purchased by collector Guy Beatty who funded a complete restoration of the entire car. Upon his death, ten of his automobiles were donated to the museum, and this Packard went to his son John Beatty of Nashville, Tennessee, who decided that this Packard was best suited to be owned and displayed amongst his father’s collection at the museum.

1932 Auburn V-12 Custom Sedan Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1932 Auburn V-12 Custom Sedan: The 1932 model marked Auburn’s introduction of a 12-cylinder engine, producing 160 horsepower from 391 cubic inches of displacement. Only 1,597 custom Auburn V-12 models were produced. The sedan body style was priced at $1,645 — lower than any other V-12-powered automobile at the time. This vehicle was restored using the museum’s original 1932 Auburn as a reference. It was donated by Ron and Betsy Thomas of Zanesville, Ohio.

1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1937 Cord 812 Phaeton: The 1936 Cord 810 and 1937 Cord 812 were the final automobiles produced by the Auburn Automobile Co. Six body styles were offered, including the five-passenger phaeton with rear seating accessed from folding front seats. Powered by a 125-horsepower Lycoming V-8 engine paired with a preselect four-speed transmission, the Cord could exceed 100 mph. The vehicle originally sold for $2,595. It was donated by Don and Barbara Tornberg of Novato, California.

“These five automobiles are very important additions to the museum’s world-class collection as they enable the museum to more thoroughly interpret key components of the stories we tell and history we preserve.“ Exclaimed Sam Grate, Curator. “We are immensely grateful to all those involved in the acquisition of these automobiles and their contributions in keeping the stories and history alive.”

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive-related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

