AACA announces Affiliate Club Program

Courtesy of ©Chrissy Arnold, AACA

Hershey, Pennsylvania – As kindred spirits, all car clubs are facing the same big challenge these days. All clubs are trying to maintain membership growth momentum while simultaneously managing their ever-escalating operating costs. Solving this problem is of paramount importance for any club’s future.

As a result, the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) has created a new Affiliate Club Program. It allows other, smaller automotive organizations and single-marque groups to leverage the larger economies of scale that AACA can provide.

The new Affiliate Program is derived from AACA’s well-proven Regions and Chapters model. Independent clubs can now align with AACA and reap the benefits of its established buying power, while simultaneously maintaining their own independence.

Affiliates can take advantage of AACA’s Club Insurance package for their own events and activities, as well as Director and Officer coverage, at not only more cost-effective rates, but with deeper indemnity protection. In addition, Affiliates may be able to avail themselves of various other AACA behind-the-scenes, negotiated services. Affiliates maintain total autonomy. Administratively, AACA and its Affiliates are not formally bound to one another and can therefore opt out at any time.

“Unleashing the expansive buying power and support systems of AACA and sharing it with other car clubs is in the best, long-term interest of the entire hobby,” according to CEO Steve Moskowitz. “Like the established Regions and Chapters Program, Affiliate clubs must ensure that all their members are part of AACA. Which no doubt, many already are,” he continued. “Thereby ensuring it’s a win-win for all.”

The first national club to seize the Affiliate opportunity is the Pierce-Arrow Society (PAS). PAS was also the first club to house its archives as a Special Collection in the AACA Library & Research Center. According to PAS President, Karl Krouch, Sr., “the PAS will continue to host our two national events as we have since 1957 and look forward to the new opportunities our members will have to enjoy the many car shows and tours along with our AACA family. PAS is even planning to host a National AACA event soon, cementing our commitment with AACA.”

If your car club would like to learn more about the Affiliate Club Program, please contact Steve Moskowitz at 717-534-1910 or aaca1@aaca.org. There is no obligation to simply have a conversation to figure out if the program might be right for you. Together, we can create a stronger future for the hobby we love!

About AACA: Founded in 1935, AACA is dedicated to the authentic antique automobile experience and recognizes any and all vehicles 25-years-old-or-older. It’s known as the most inclusive antique car club in the world. It honors cars, trucks and motorcycles produced in America and throughout the world. With more than 45,000 members, it is also one of the largest clubs of its kind. For more details about the AACA, please visit AACA.org.

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