Celebrate 60 years of the Ford Bronco at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, June 5-7

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the introduction of Ford’s legendary off-road thoroughbred: the Ford Bronco and it’s fitting that you’ll find over 60 extraordinary Broncos celebrating the Bronco’s history on feature displays this year at the Carlisle Ford Nationals. Ford weekend is June 5-7 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and the Bronco honors will no doubt be epic for all in attendance.

First, a little history. The Bronco was introduced for the 1966 model year as a competitor to the Jeep CJ-5 and the International Scout. With several key features differentiating it from the competition (including a V8 engine introduced mid-year ’66), the Bronco soon became a favorite of foresters, service station owners, hunters, and families in need of a capable second car. Each succeeding generation gained more luxury, comfort, and performance, adapting to Americans’ changing tastes.

For three great days in Carlisle, the collection of Broncos assembled for the Carlisle Ford Nationals are some of the most iconic Broncos from throughout the Bronco’s 60-year history and represent a rare opportunity to see so many vehicles in one location.

All three body styles (roadster, half cab, wagon) of the 66-77 Early Bronco are represented along with unique and rare versions including several military Broncos, a Bronco used for security at Nixon’s “Western White House,” and the “Boss Bronco” concept assembled by Kar-Kraft; Ford’s legendary skunkworks shop.

Examples from each of the Bronco’s six generations are planned too, including the Bronco II and Bronco Sport. Numerous examples from the sixth-generation Broncos, including First Edition, Bronco Raptor, Heritage Limited, Stroppe, and 60th Anniversary editions are also coming to Carlisle. Ford’s 60th Anniversary 6G U13 concept is also making a special appearance at the show and will be a must-see addition to an already amazing roster of vehicles.

Racing has always been a large part of the Bronco’s legacy and the group of race-prepared Broncos coming are considered some of the most influential builds. This includes the 1968 Baja 1000 winning Bronco once driven by Al and Bobby Unser, the 1969 Mexican 1000 overall winning Bronco driven by Baja legend Rod Hall, and a Stroppe Baja Bronco that raced in the 1971 Baja 500 towing a travel trailer driven by Carl Jackson. Carl will also be one of a few special guests in attendance. Late model racers are well-represented too, with a Bronco DR (one of only 50 built) and the Liberty Firearms Institute 6G Bronco Raptor, fresh off a finish at NORRA’s Baja event a few weeks ago. Several local and regional mud racers, dirt drag racers, and rock crawlers will also be shown, as well as an early Bronco that raced in this year's King of the Hammers in California. All of this perfectly represents the Bronco’s versatility in competitive events.

Bronco’s strong heritage as both a utility vehicle and an outdoors adventure rig are represented by a 5th generation Bronco used by the U.S. Forest Service along with a service station Bronco, a game warden’s truck, and a couple Broncos with pop-top campers and rooftop tents on them. Beyond that, three Broncos, all at least 55 years old, that have traveled with their current owners throughout the 48 contiguous United States (one of which has been to all 50 states, down through Baja and even above the Arctic Circle) are included in another exhibit showcasing the Bronco’s durability.

Other special guests include Joel Silverstein, who, like Carl Jackson, raced Broncos for Team Stroppe, and Todd Zuercher who has also raced Broncos in Baja and is widely known in the Bronco community as the leading historian on the evolution of the Bronco, and the author of “A History of Ford’s Legendary 4x4 Ford Bronco.” With over 300 Broncos registered to attend, the display here at the Carlisle Ford Nationals gives attendees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a wide variety of the trucks that have forged Bronco’s reputation as a legendary 4x4.

Gates open at 7 AM each day and kids 12 and under are admitted FREE, while students 13+ are admitted for just $5 (with valid in-person ID). A military discount is also available with valid ID for in-person purchases only. Complete details about the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals, including information on how to become a vendor, register for the Showfield, apply for display consideration, engage with an event activity, or simply purchase discounted spectator admission tickets, can be found at CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

*Content Created in partnership with Drew Peroni and Todd Zuercher

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