Lamborghini Diablo and highly coveted Porsches headline Bonhams|Cars Greenwich auction

Greenwich, CT – Bonhams|Cars has announced a broad selection of classic and historic sports cars to be sold at The Greenwich Auction on 31 May.

1991 Lamborghini Diablo Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Headlining the sale is a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo, presented in a rare and factory-correct Midnight Blue Metallic exterior over a tan leather interior. The car's Canadian provenance is well documented, with registrations spanning Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario prior to its arrival in Florida in 2026.

Accompanying the car is a documented service history file reflective of the ongoing mechanical maintenance the car has received as would be expected of the flagship Lamborghini of the era.

The Greenwich Auction will also feature a selection of Porsche’s iconic 356 models.

1957 Porsche 356A Carrera GT Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Leading the group is a rare 1957 Porsche 356A Carrera GT. Presented in a scarce factory-correct Aquamarine Blue over Black leatherette upholstery with contrasting Grey corduroy inserts, the Porsche 356A Carrera GT is one of the rarest and most coveted variants of the Porsche 356 today. The model was originally produced in exceptionally limited numbers as a lightweight homologation special intended for rallying and international motorsport competition.

The car offered was delivered new to a Cuban lawyer and Gentleman racing driver, and it enjoyed a successful local competition career with numerous victories in period Cuban racing events. It resurfaced in the early 2000s and has been subject to an extraordinarily detailed long-term restoration spanning more than 15 years. The sale also includes a highly significant ex-RS-60 Werks Prototype Spyder four-cam engine.

1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster with coachwork by Reutter Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Joining the Porsche 356A Carrera GT is a 1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster with coachwork by ReutterWith a history traceable to its very first sale on March 12 1957 through Hoffman Motors of New York, the early documentation confirms the car was originally built in Red with Black Leatherette interior.

Latterly with the current owner, the car underwent a thorough refurbishment from 2016 to 2023, at which point the color was changed to a two-stage Black finish over Tan leather interior. The period correct engine has also been rebuilt and enlarged to 1,720cc to improve performance.

The five-digit odometer reads 93,012 miles, with only 320 miles undertaken since completion of the refurbishment.

1961 Porsche 356B Super 90 Cabriolet with coachwork by Reutter Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Completing the range of Porsche 356 body styles offered, The Greenwich Auction will feature a 1961 Porsche 356B Super 90 Cabriolet with coachwork by Reutter. Beautifully presented in its original color combination of Signal Red over Black leather, this Porsche 356B was delivered new through AFN Ltd. in England around April 1961 and is powered by its original, matching numbers top-of-the-line Super 90 engine. Over time, it has benefitted from an older, complete restoration, but still presents very well today and is accompanied by a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity.

Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Also on sale will be a rare, EU-specification Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet. Delivered new in 1971, the car originally left the factory finished in Dunkelblau (Dark Blue) paired with a Leder Schwarz (Black) leather interior. As part of a comprehensive restoration over ten years ago, the car was refinished in a deep Black exterior complemented by a Cognac leather interior. Mechanically, the car retains the sought-after 3,499cc M116 V8 engine and the original Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection system with an automatic floor-shift transmission. In period, the Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabrioletwas the preferred transportation of captains of industry, film stars, and heads of state, with just 1,232 vehicles built between 1969 and 1971, and fewer in original European specification.

Ian Gabriele, Head of Sale for Bonhams|Cars, said: “The Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction is always a great bridge between our Miami and Monterey sales in the United States. Compared to those sales, we curate our Greenwich auction to provide buyers with a wide selection of beautiful and rare, yet accessible collector cars and motorcycles. From a Lamborghini Diablo to a one-of-two Dodge Viper SRT-10, to a Lotus Esprit V8 and a BMW Isetta ‘Bubble Car’, The Greenwich Auction will offer an eclectic selection of cars that will appeal to collectors and drivers alike.”

Details of all cars offered can be found here: https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/32391/the-greenwich-auction/

Sale: The Greenwich Auction Location: Greenwich, Connecticut Date: May 31

About Bonhams|Cars: Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as a premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, RetroMobile in Paris, Laguna Seca on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles. For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

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