Dana Mecum’s 39th Original Spring Classic heated up Indy with $193 Million in sales

Top honors went to a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder, which sold for $18.15 million. Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions carried the momentum from the January Kissimmee auction into Indianapolis this May, with overall sales at Dana Mecum’s 39th Original Spring Classic closing in on $200 million. Over the nine-day event, held May 8-16, more than 2,600 lots crossed the auction block and achieved a strong sell-through rate of 76%. Thanks in large part to the incredible lineup of vehicles offered at Mecum Indy 2026, Mecum shattered its previous event record of $124 million, posting an almost $70 million increase with the current total of $193 million. The final day of the auction, Saturday, May 16, achieved a new single-day record total for the Spring Classic auction, with sales reaching $127 million, surpassing last year's total auction sales and the event’s overall record high. With The Bid Goes On department still closing deals, total sales are expected to continue to increase in the coming days.

Keeping with the red Ferrari theme, this 1995 Ferrari F50 sold for $9.79 million Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

After the final gavel fell at Mecum Indy 2026, top sales well reflected the event’s overall success, with six of the top sellers exceeding the $5 million mark. The headlining collection of the auction, The M Group, featured 41 cars, including the auction's No. 1 top seller: a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder, which sold for $18.15 million. Other top sales from The M Group included a 1995 Ferrari F50 that sold for $9.79 million and a 2005 Maserati MC12 that achieved $9.46 million. Offerings from The Only Original Once Collection also landed coveted seats among the Indy auction’s top sellers list, including a 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for $10.23 million and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, which brought in $8.58 million.

This 2003 Ferrari Enzo sold for $10.23 Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Mecum Indy has long been known for presenting some of the best muscle cars in the world, and the 2026 event remained true to that tradition, with an excellent selection of classic American muscle on tap. One standout was a rare R-model 1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback raced by Dick Jordan that sold for $2.75 million, claiming the ninth spot among the auction’s top sales. Another classic ’65 GT350 to break the million-dollar mark in Indy was a very early two-digit example that achieved a final price of $1.1 million. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 known to be No. 2 of the 69 produced demanded a premium price of $1.43 million, and a one-of-nine Grabber Green 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback achieved a $660,000 sale, while one of the Blue Oval’s more modern builds, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, brought $1,292,500.

In addition to the auction’s headlining private collections, The Apex Collection also delivered another showstopping lineup, led by a 1990 Porsche 911 by Singer that achieved a $1.65 million sale. The collection’s concours-restored and award-winning 1947 Chrysler Town & Country saw spirited bidding as well that ultimately resulted in a final sale of $220,000.

Dana Mecum’s 39th Original Spring Classic Top 10:

1. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder (Lot S159) sold for $18,150,000

2. 2003 Ferrari Enzo (Lot S190) sold for $10,230,000

3. 1995 Ferrari F50 (Lot S139) sold for $9,790,000

4. 2005 Maserati MC12 (Lot S143) sold for $9,460,000

5. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S191) sold for $8,580,000

6. 1991 Ferrari F40 (Lot S137) sold for $5,170,000

7. 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Lot S148) sold for $4,675,000

8. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot S147) sold for $2,860,000

9. 1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback (Lot S184) sold for $2,750,000

10. 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder (Lot S155) sold for $2,530,000

For access to complete auction results, sign up for a free MyMecum account at Mecum.com. Next on the Mecum auction calendar is Mecum Tulsa 2026. Held at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, June 5-6, 2026, the event will feature an estimated 1,000 vehicles crossing the auction block. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle, or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

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