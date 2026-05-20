EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Iola Car Show license plates launch June 9th in Wisconsin

Official Iola Car Show Wisconsin specialty license plate launches June 9, 2026. Order through WI DMV to show your car show pride on the road.

Courtesy of Iola Car Show

From the Iola Car Show:

The wait is finally over — the official Iola Car Show Wisconsin specialty license plate launches June 9, 2026!

We’ve been excited about this one for a long time, and we can’t wait to start seeing these plates out on the road all across Wisconsin. The final design was chosen with help from Iola fans and car enthusiasts, making this a plate built by the community that loves the show most.

Starting June 9, Wisconsin drivers will be able to order the new plate directly through the Wisconsin DMV Special License Plate program.

This is a fun new way to show off your love for the Iola Car Show everywhere you go — whether you’re headed to a cruise night, the swap meet, or just grabbing Friday night ice cream in your favorite classic.

- The Iola Car Show Team

The 2026 Iola Car Show
will take place July 9-11

Moe information can be found at https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

Iola Car Show license plateIola Car Show WisconsinIola swap meet plateWI DMV special platesWisconsin DMV specialty plate programWisconsin specialty license plate
Related Stories
Celebrate 60 years of the Ford Bronco at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, June 5-7
Old Car NewsCelebrate 60 years of the Ford Bronco at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, June 5-7Old Cars Weekly
Dana Mecum’s 39th Original Spring Classic heated up Indy with $193 Million in sales
Old Car NewsDana Mecum’s 39th Original Spring Classic heated up Indy with $193 Million in salesOld Cars Weekly
Old Car NewsThe 24 Heures du Simeone: The Americans at Le MansOld Cars Weekly
Des Moines Concours announced grant program for students and schools
Old Car NewsDes Moines Concours announced grant program for students and schoolsOld Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2026, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2026, issue!Old Cars Weekly
Concorso Italiano and Monterey Motorsports Festival to celebrate 60 years of the Alfa Romeo Spider “Duetto”, an icon of Pininfarina design
Old Car NewsConcorso Italiano and Monterey Motorsports Festival to celebrate 60 years of the Alfa Romeo Spider “Duetto”, an icon of Pininfarina design

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest