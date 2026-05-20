Iola Car Show license plates launch June 9th in Wisconsin

Courtesy of Iola Car Show

From the Iola Car Show:

The wait is finally over — the official Iola Car Show Wisconsin specialty license plate launches June 9, 2026!

We’ve been excited about this one for a long time, and we can’t wait to start seeing these plates out on the road all across Wisconsin. The final design was chosen with help from Iola fans and car enthusiasts, making this a plate built by the community that loves the show most.

Starting June 9, Wisconsin drivers will be able to order the new plate directly through the Wisconsin DMV Special License Plate program .

This is a fun new way to show off your love for the Iola Car Show everywhere you go — whether you’re headed to a cruise night, the swap meet, or just grabbing Friday night ice cream in your favorite classic.

- The Iola Car Show Team

The 2026 Iola Car Show

will take place July 9-11

Moe information can be found at https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/

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