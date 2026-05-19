The 24 Heures du Simeone: The Americans at Le Mans



Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10:00 AM - Sunday, June 14, 2026 / 10:00 AM

Philadelphia, PA - Four weeks from now, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum opens its doors for more than 24 consecutive hours.

The 24 Heures du Simeone returns June 13–14, 2026, beginning at 10AM Saturday and closing with a champagne toast at 10AM Sunday. Now in its fourth year, the event is the museum’s annual tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s greatest endurance race.

This year, the 24 Heures du Simeone is also an official partner event of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the organization that has sanctioned Le Mans since 1923.

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans will run simultaneously in France, broadcast live on 10 screens throughout the museum. On the museum floor, the story continues in motion. More than 30 historic racing cars will be demonstrated on the tarmac across 11 themed program blocks, running from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

This year’s theme is The Americans at Le Mans, tracing the drivers, builders, privateers, and machines that carried American ambition to France and helped shape the history of the race.

Featured cars include the Ford GT40 Mk II, Porsche 917 LH, Cunningham C-4R, Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, and many more.

The ACO will bring a special Le Mans presence to the museum, including a four-panel Le Mans history booth, three racing simulators, an exclusive trivia game, and a raffle for tickets to the WEC Lonestar Le Mans weekend. ACO members will also have access to a dedicated lounge in the Bugatti Room, home to some of the rarest automotive art in the collection.

And yes, the museum stays open all day and all night.

Guests are welcome to bring sleeping bags and settle in for the full 24-hour experience. At 6AM Sunday, the dawn patrol begins, with the GT40 and the 917 returning to the tarmac as the sun comes up. At 10AM, the event closes with a champagne toast and the announcement of next season’s program.

Tickets are available now.



This is a ticketed event. Simeone Museum members receive one free ticket, but additional tickets must be purchased separately. The event is not included with standard museum admission.

24 Heures du Simeone

June 13–14, 2026

10AM Saturday to 10AM Sunday

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

FAS Foundation, Inc.

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19153

https://www.simeonemuseum.org

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