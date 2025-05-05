EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
A once-in-a-lifetime trip: 4-star automotive experience accommodations at the V8 Hotel in Stuttgart

You’ve got to check out this car-themed hotel! The V8 Hotel in Stuttgart lives up to its name…and then some.

Old Cars Weekly

You've got to check out this car-themed hotel!

V8 Hotel Motorworld Region Stuttgart

Guests can expect a unique and luxurious experience at the 4-star V8 Hotel Motorworld Region Stuttgart. Passion for engines, automotive icons, and high-performance vehicles resonates in every aspect of this hotel, right down to the smallest details like car-shaped soaps. Nestled in the heart of the Motorworld Region Stuttgart, there's no better place to immerse yourself in this automotive haven.

This is the "must see" hotel for automotive lovers!

TOUR INCLUDES:

  • All 4-star hotel accommodations
  • All breakfasts, 3 lunches and 5 dinners, including tips
  • Admission to all group destinations and tour stops
  • Comfortable coach transport
  • Friendly & knowledgeable local tour guide
  • Collector Car expertise of Old Cars magazine editors Brian Earnest and Mike Eppinger

Find out more on how you can join us on this bucket list worthy trip to Germany by clicking HERE.

Old Cars Weekly
