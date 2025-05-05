A once-in-a-lifetime trip: 4-star automotive experience accommodations at the V8 Hotel in Stuttgart
You’ve got to check out this car-themed hotel! The V8 Hotel in Stuttgart lives up to its name…and then some.
Guests can expect a unique and luxurious experience at the 4-star V8 Hotel Motorworld Region Stuttgart. Passion for engines, automotive icons, and high-performance vehicles resonates in every aspect of this hotel, right down to the smallest details like car-shaped soaps. Nestled in the heart of the Motorworld Region Stuttgart, there's no better place to immerse yourself in this automotive haven.
TOUR INCLUDES:
- All 4-star hotel accommodations
- All breakfasts, 3 lunches and 5 dinners, including tips
- Admission to all group destinations and tour stops
- Comfortable coach transport
- Friendly & knowledgeable local tour guide
- Collector Car expertise of Old Cars magazine editors Brian Earnest and Mike Eppinger
