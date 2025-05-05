A once-in-a-lifetime trip: 4-star automotive experience accommodations at the V8 Hotel in Stuttgart

You've got to check out this car-themed hotel!

Guests can expect a unique and luxurious experience at the 4-star V8 Hotel Motorworld Region Stuttgart. Passion for engines, automotive icons, and high-performance vehicles resonates in every aspect of this hotel, right down to the smallest details like car-shaped soaps. Nestled in the heart of the Motorworld Region Stuttgart, there's no better place to immerse yourself in this automotive haven.

This is the "must see" hotel for automotive lovers!

TOUR INCLUDES:

All 4-star hotel accommodations

All breakfasts, 3 lunches and 5 dinners, including tips

Admission to all group destinations and tour stops

Comfortable coach transport

Friendly & knowledgeable local tour guide

Collector Car expertise of Old Cars magazine editors Brian Earnest and Mike Eppinger

Find out more on how you can join us on this bucket list worthy trip to Germany by clicking HERE.

