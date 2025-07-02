Ferraris rule the roost at Bonhams|Cars Bonmont auction

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta Chassis no. 09603 sold for CHF 2,875,000 Bonhams|Cars

Chéserex, Switzerland – Bonhams|Cars returned for its seventh year to the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Chéserex, Switzerland, a premier destination for golf and cars amateurs with picturesque Geneva Lake as a backdrop. On the rostrum, auctioneer Briony Harford drew bids from the crowd of cars enthusiasts, selling under applause a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 in an emblematic “Amaranto” colour for CHF 2,875,000, which was the star lot of the sale and one of the finest road-going Ferraris ever produced (Sunday, June 29, 2025).

Since its foundation in 1939 by the eponymous Enzo, Ferrari has rightly become a byword for speed, sensation, and splendour. No true collector’s garage is complete without an example from the prancing horse, and Ferraris remain one of the most desirable machines in the world. This car was restored to its original specification and is Ferrari Classiche Certified.

Maximilien Gagnebin, Head of Sales for Switzerland, said: "As new representative for Bonhams |Cars in Switzerland, it was my great pleasure to be hosting an auction in my home country. We were delighted to return to the Bonmont Golf & Country Cluband we want to thank all our bidders, vendors and visitors who braved the heat to take part in this edition. Among the Top Ten lots, there were 5 Ferraris from 1967 to 2022 that met high prices especially a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 which sold for CHF2,875,000 followed by a 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS Hardtop, from the Bernard Fornas’ collection, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Cartier International, sold for CHF460,000.”

The 38 collectors’ cars, ranging from the 1930s to 21st century hyper cars, offered at Bonmont, sold for a total of CHF 5.8 million with 62% sold by lot.

2022 Ferrari 812 GTS Hardtop, from the Bernard Fornas’ collection sold for CHF460,000 Bonhams|Cars

One of the highlights of the auction was a 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS Hardtop, from the Bernard Fornas’ collection, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Cartier International and co-CEO of the Richemont Group for two decades. This open version of the 812 Superfast, often referred to as the fastest two door front engine convertible in the world with only 500 examples produced, sold for CHF460,000.

Other Highlights

1974 Dino 246 GTS sold for CHF 448,500 Bonhams|Cars

Presented in rare and superb colours "Celeste Metallizzato" – one of a reported 29 delivered in shade of blue – paired with a matching blue leather interior, this "matching numbers" 1974 Dino 246 GTS sold for CHF 448,500 and is now ready for its next chapter of cherished ownership. This desirable left-hand-drive GTS was delivered new in the USA and was acquired more than twenty years ago, imported from Sweden to Switzerland.

1956 Bentley S1 Continental Sports Saloon sold for CHF402,500 Bonhams|Cars

This sublime Bentley S1 Continental, coachwork by H.J Mulliner, was one of the rare left-hand drive examples and one of 431 S1 Continentals existing. It was sold for CHF402,500 and is in exceptional condition.

1997 Ferrari F355 Spider sold for CHF 92,000 Bonhams|Cars

First presented to the motoring press in May 1994, the Ferrari F355 carried forward the spirit of the Dino 246 GT as a grand tourer and sold for CHF 92,000. This example was delivered new in Switzerland and is finished in the rare "Nero Carbonio Metallizzato", paired with a beautiful and rich tobacco interior – a particularly beautiful combination.

Bonhams|Cars will present its next collector car auction in Quail at The Quail Auction during Monterey Car Week on August 15, offering 4 American cars from the Bernard Fornas collection. It will be followed by The Zoute Sale in Belgium on October 12. All of the cars in Mr. Fornas’ collection are presented in fantastic condition, ready to be showcased on the Concours lawns or driven as initially intended.

*CHF (Swiss franc) = 1.26 U.S. Dollar (7/1/2025)