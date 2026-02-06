CRC Industries raises $100,000 for skilled trade scholarships with sale of hydrogen-powered ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson

HORSHAM, Pa. – CRC Industries, a global leader in specialty chemicals for automotive and industrial maintenance and repair, announced that its hydrogen-powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air sold for $100,000 as a featured charity vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction on January 21, 2026. Built for the company’s Build for the Future scholarship initiative, the full vehicle hammer price will benefit TechForce Foundation—the nonprofit dedicated to supporting students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

The winning bidder was Devin Smith, owner of Southern Elite Contracting, Inc., a general contracting firm with nine locations across the Southeast and more than 500 employees working in the skilled trades, in jobs including framing, electrical, HVAC, flooring and painting. Smith raised the final bid from $80,000 to $100,000 to maximize the impact of the scholarship effort.

“When the bidding reached $80,000, I felt a strong personal conviction to push it further to support this important mission,” said Smith. “My wife has been a teacher for 21 years and my business relies on skilled tradespeople every day. This purchase allows us to combine our love of classic cars with our calling to be good stewards, while supporting education.”

The cherry-red Bel Air marked Barrett-Jackson’s first-ever sale of a hydrogen-powered vehicle, drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd. Bidding was intensified by NHRA Top Fuel world champion Clay Millican who acted as vehicle spokesperson on the block and, together with Jeff and Jeffrey Lutz of Lutz Race Cars, was a builder of the vehicle. Millican contributed one of his racing firesuits to the auction package to entice higher bids.

“Reaching $100,000 at Barrett-Jackson validates the vision behind the Build for the Future initiative,” said Len Mazzanti, CEO of CRC Industries. “The 1957 Bel Air was a labor of love for our team and our partners. Now, its impact will extend beyond the auction block, with every dollar supporting student access to training that will help to close the skilled technician shortage.”

“Everyone at TechForce Foundation is deeply grateful for the outcome of the 1957 Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson and for the leadership CRC Industries demonstrates through its Build for the Future initiative,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “This funding is critical; it will support more than 10 scholarships and provide students with access to training, tools and industry connections that prepare them for the in-demand skilled trade roles that keep America running.”

The one-of-a-kind 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air features a hydrogen-fueled 5.7-liter Gen 3 HEMI V8 engine, built by Mike Copeland, CEO of Arrington Performance, and paired with an Edelbrock 2650 supercharger to deliver 500 horsepower. Additional upgrades include a TCI automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a custom red-and-black interior.

The Build for the Future scholarship awards financial support to 10 students pursuing technical school education (five scholarships for automotive trades and five for industrial or welding careers). Of these scholarships, three are awarded to women. Each recipient is guaranteed a minimum of $2,500, with the possibility of up to $8,000, depending on auction proceeds. When an auction exceeds $80,000, excess funds are donated to TechForce Foundation to provide additional scholarships.

In addition to the Bel Air, other Build for the Future builds have included a 2006 Pontiac GTO (2023), which sold at Mecum Auctions in May 2025, and a 1977 Chevrolet C10 Pro-Street truck, which debuted at SEMA 2025. That vehicle will tour throughout 2026—including an appearance at Sick Week 2026, where Jeffrey Lutz Jr. will race it against his record-holding father, Jeff Lutz—and will be auctioned in 2027.

For more information about Build for the Future, including tour locations, please visit www.crcbuildforthefuture.com or follow CRC on Instagram at @crcauto.

