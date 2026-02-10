EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 joins Mattel Brick Shop lineup

Mattel Brick Shop is expanding its Hot Wheels line with Aston Martin to create an authentic 1:16 scale Aston Martin Vantage GT3 building set.

Old Cars Weekly
Mattel Brick Shop

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. unveiled its latest automotive collaboration at Toy Fair in New York City. Mattel Brick Shop is expanding its Hot Wheels line with Aston Martin to create an authentic 1:16 scale Aston Martin Vantage GT3 building set. Collectors can pre-order the new building set starting now at Walmart.com. The product will also be available at select retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Target, and Mattel Creations, starting this summer. The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will be included in the Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Elite Series™ for the suggested retail price of $49.99.

Inspired by one of modern GT racing’s most competitive machines, the 793-piece building set recreates the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 using the Mattel Brick Shop real metal parts. Constructed to accurately reflect the proportions, presence and aggressive stance of the original race car, the model conveys the Vantage GT3’s aerodynamic design, wide track and motorsport DNA. Features include opening doors and engine detailing and race-accurate aerodynamic elements such as splitters, diffusers, and a rear spoiler. Collectors can further personalize their model with interchangeable decals, racing numbers, and partner-licensed wheels, while a Hot Wheels signature metal plate completes the presentation. Additionally, an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast of the Vantage GT3 is included in the set.

Mattel Brick Shop

“For racing and car fans, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is pure bucket list material,” said Ted Wu, senior vice president and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “With the Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels line, we are giving enthusiasts a new way to connect with the icon that is this Aston Martin model and bring it home as a highly detailed, customizable build that is made to be built, shown off, and admired.”

Inspired by the Aston Martin Vantage GT3’s global racing pedigree, Mattel Brick Shop brings the car to life through a customizable building experience. Builders can display the model in the original configuration that highlights its refined form, or transform it into a customizable setup complete with race-day details that reflect its competition-ready character.

This building set represents the continued growth of Mattel Brick Shop and its officially licensed automotive portfolio with Hot Wheels, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering highly detailed, display-ready builds inspired by real-world performance vehicles.

Building fans can stay up to date on the latest information from Mattel Brick Shop at www.MattelBrickShop.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3Mattel Brick Shop
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Selections from the Price Museum of Speed, including Miller and Studebaker race cars from the Golden Age of American Racing.
Old Car NewsPrice Museum of Speed offering up early American race cars at Gooding Christie’s Amelia Island saleOld Cars Weekly
CRC Industries raises $100,000 for skilled trade scholarships with sale of hydrogen-powered ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson
Old Car NewsCRC Industries raises $100,000 for skilled trade scholarships with sale of hydrogen-powered ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air at Barrett-JacksonOld Cars Weekly
Chip Foose designed 1933 Ford
Old Car NewsAmerica’s Most Beautiful Roadster winners to cross the block at Mecum’s Glendale saleOld Cars Weekly
Carroll Shelby Foundation to donate $125,000 to Klipton Youth Program for automotive technology education in South Africa
Old Car NewsCarroll Shelby Foundation to donate $125,000 to Klipton Youth Program for automotive technology education in South AfricaOld Cars Weekly
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site Presents: C. Harold Wills and the Wills Sainte Claire Story
Old Car NewsPackard Proving Grounds Historic Site Presents: C. Harold Wills and the Wills Sainte Claire StoryOld Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 1, 2026, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 1, 2026, issue!Old Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest