Aston Martin Vantage GT3 joins Mattel Brick Shop lineup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. unveiled its latest automotive collaboration at Toy Fair in New York City. Mattel Brick Shop is expanding its Hot Wheels line with Aston Martin to create an authentic 1:16 scale Aston Martin Vantage GT3 building set. Collectors can pre-order the new building set starting now at Walmart.com. The product will also be available at select retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Target, and Mattel Creations, starting this summer. The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will be included in the Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Elite Series™ for the suggested retail price of $49.99.

Inspired by one of modern GT racing’s most competitive machines, the 793-piece building set recreates the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 using the Mattel Brick Shop real metal parts. Constructed to accurately reflect the proportions, presence and aggressive stance of the original race car, the model conveys the Vantage GT3’s aerodynamic design, wide track and motorsport DNA. Features include opening doors and engine detailing and race-accurate aerodynamic elements such as splitters, diffusers, and a rear spoiler. Collectors can further personalize their model with interchangeable decals, racing numbers, and partner-licensed wheels, while a Hot Wheels signature metal plate completes the presentation. Additionally, an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast of the Vantage GT3 is included in the set.

“For racing and car fans, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is pure bucket list material,” said Ted Wu, senior vice president and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “With the Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels line, we are giving enthusiasts a new way to connect with the icon that is this Aston Martin model and bring it home as a highly detailed, customizable build that is made to be built, shown off, and admired.”

Inspired by the Aston Martin Vantage GT3’s global racing pedigree, Mattel Brick Shop brings the car to life through a customizable building experience. Builders can display the model in the original configuration that highlights its refined form, or transform it into a customizable setup complete with race-day details that reflect its competition-ready character.

This building set represents the continued growth of Mattel Brick Shop and its officially licensed automotive portfolio with Hot Wheels, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering highly detailed, display-ready builds inspired by real-world performance vehicles.

Building fans can stay up to date on the latest information from Mattel Brick Shop at www.MattelBrickShop.com.

