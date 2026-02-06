Price Museum of Speed offering up early American race cars at Gooding Christie’s Amelia Island sale

Selections from the Price Museum of Speed, including Miller and Studebaker race cars from the Golden Age of American Racing. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Brian Henniker.

Santa Monica, Calif. – International collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s will return to the Omni Amelia Island Resort March 5-6 to conduct its annual Amelia Island sale, featuring the just-announced trio of Miller and Studebaker Indianapolis 500 race cars from the 1930s from the Price Museum of Speed, a distinguished collection of American competition icons. Leading the collection is an incredibly important FWD Special, among the most significant American racing cars ever built by Harry A. Miller, the iconic engineer responsible for many Indianapolis 500-winning inventions. Registration to bid for the upcoming auctions are accessible online via goodingco.com.

Rupert Banner, Gooding Christie’s Senior Specialist, said: "We are honored to present this important trio of cars from the Price Museum of Speed in Utah representing the Golden Age of American Racing and Indianapolis. Each are covetable for their technical ingenuity, aerodynamic specifications, and open wheel aesthetics, led by the remarkable Four Wheel Drive Miller, the sole survivor of two built by Harry Miller, and the culmination of his front and rear drive designs adjoined in this definitive racer which ran at Indy no fewer than six times."

1932 Miller FWD Special Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Brian Henniker.

The centerpiece of selections from the Price Museum of Speed is the 1932 Miller FWD Special , one of the most daring, complex, and historically important race cars ever conceived. This Four-Wheel-Drive (FWD) Special is among the most significant surviving Miller automobiles and the only remaining example of the groundbreaking four-wheel-drive racer. Two examples were completed in time for the 1932 Indianapolis 500, including this car, chassis 02, assigned to board-track star Bob McDonough. After the race, chassis 02 was improved upon, returning to the Speedway for the 1933 Indianapolis 500 with driver Frank Brisko. It would go on to be a six-time Indianapolis 500 entrant, placing 4th in 1936 with Mauri Rose, and eventually would be raced by Bill Milliken at Pikes Peak, Watkins Glen, and Mt. Equinox between 1948 and 1951.

In later years, throughout the 1990s and 2000s, this FWD was displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Louis Vuitton Classic, and the Watkins Glen 50th Anniversary Celebration. John Price, a dedicated collector of Miller race cars and American racing history, has owned this FWD since 2008, where it has been maintained in his museum. Under his ownership, this chassis 02 was displayed at the 2013 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, where it was featured in a special class honoring the legacy of Harry Miller.

Also offered from the Museum of Speed collection is a one-off 1924 Miller ‘183 Convertible’ Speed Record Car built for two-time Indy 500 winner Tommy Milton. Originally designed to accept either 122 or 183 CID straight-eight engines, this Miller recorded 151.26 mph at Muroc Dry Lake in April 1924. Rounding out the trio is the 1931 Studebaker Special Indy Car built by Ab Jenkins and George Hunt. One of the most significant surviving stock-block Indy cars, this remarkably intact Studebaker retains the President Eight engine with which it competed in three Indianapolis 500s and achieved its landmark victory at the 1931 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Josh Hway.

Additional prewar offerings at the Amelia Island Auctions include a desirable late-production 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet , chassis 57742, wearing sporting Vanvooren coachwork. Retaining its matching-numbers engine with an upgraded supercharger, this Type 57 was displayed at Pebble Beach in 2012 and 2024. Also offered is a genuine “Red Label” 1924 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Sports Tourer with a definitive Vanden Plas sports body, custom built for Vanden Plas Director Frank Fox and known from new as “The Golden Bentley.”

1931 Cadillac Series 370A V-12 Convertible Coupe Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Brian Henniker.

Amelia Island Auctions

Date: Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Resort

Public Preview: Wednesday, March 4 through Friday, March 6

General Admission: $50, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Bidder Registration: www.goodingco.com/register

Live Auction Broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodingChristies

X: @goodingandco

Instagram: @goodingandcompany

YouTube: @GoodingChristies

Phone: +1.310.899.1960

About Gooding Christie’s: Gooding Christie’s is world renowned for its market-leading automotive auctions, private brokerage, and unparalleled service in the international collector car market with over two decades of operation. Gooding Christie’s consistently sets world record prices and redefines market standards through both its live auctions and Geared Online platform with best-of-category cars across numerous verticals. The commitment to presenting the highest quality of consignments while operating with the utmost integrity and transparency has provided the company an unmatched reputation of trust and respect. Offering a wide range of services including private and estate sales, appraisals, collection management, and financing options, Gooding Christie’s is ready to assist you. To browse available offerings, discover upcoming auctions, view conditions of sale, or learn more about consigning your vehicle or registering to bid at a future sale, please visit goodingco.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.