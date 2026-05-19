Des Moines Concours announced grant program for students and schools

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Concours d’Elegance announced a new grant program that will provide financial support to students and schools. The Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant was developed to provide financial assistance for tools, project funding, equipment, or training that supports high school automotive education across the state of Iowa.

Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant will be administered by the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation.

Peter Hemken, president of the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation, said “We see this as a great way to build up the next generation of experts, restorers, technicians and enthusiasts. The grant is a way for us to give back to the automotive enthusiast community.”

A contribution of $10,000 was made today by the Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour of Iowa to kick start the new grant program. The Red Flag Tour recently ended operations, and offered the funds for the Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant.

The Des Moines Concours also supports Children’s Cancer Connection that connects families facing childhood cancer by providing programs for education, recreation and support. Des Moines Concours has provided over $185,000 to the organization.

About Des Moines Concours : The Des Moines Concours™ is a premier automotive exhibition held at the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. The Concours presents an invitation-only exhibition of more than 160 vintage and classic motor vehicles, selected to celebrate the fine art, design evolution and amazing innovations of motor vehicles through the years, as well as the talented designers and engineers who created them. The event is free to the public. https://desmoinesconcours.com/

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