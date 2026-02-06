EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
America’s Most Beautiful Roadster winners to cross the block at Mecum’s Glendale sale

Mecum to offer up four past winers of the Grand National Roadster Show’s prestigious “America’s Most Beautiful Roadster” in Glendale on March 17-21.

Old Cars Weekly

MECUM -The Grand National Roadster Show recently named a '32 Ford as its latest "America's Most Beautiful Roadster." Mecum's upcoming Glendale Auction will offer up four previous winners among the five vehicles that comprise The Petersen Automotive Museum Collection consigned to the March 17-21 sale. 

'America's Most Beautiful Roadsters' up for grabs in Glendale

Chip Foose designed 1933 Ford Photo Mecum

America's Most Beautiful Roadster winners from 1988, 1990, 2001 and 2010 have been curated for the Collection. Chip Foose, the designer of "Impact," a 1933 Ford Roadster, was the winner in 2001, and designer Thom Taylor and builder Boyd Coddington collaborated on "Passion," a 1932 Ford Roadster for the honors in 1990. 

Thom Taylor and Boyd Coddington collaborated 1932 Ford photo Mecum


Ernie Immerso's 1932 Ford Roadster photo Mecum

"Orange Twist," the winner in 1988, was a 1932 Ford Roadster built by Ernie Immerso and a 1933 Ford Model 40 Roadster, known as "Possessed," was designed by Gary Ragle and constructed by Scott's Hot Rods & Customs to win the title in 2010. 

Gary Ragle designed 1933 Ford Model 40 Raodster photo Mecum

Also part of the Petersen Collection

1932 Ford Model B Hi-Boy Roadster, which was designed by SoCal Speed Shop, also is included in the Collection. 

SoCal Shop 1932 Ford Model B Hi-Boy Roadster photo - Mecum

MECUM GLENDALE
March 17-21, 2026
State Farm Stadium
https://www.mecum.com/auctions/glendale-2026/

